Conflicting statements surround arts center at Beachmont Fire Station

Mayor Brian Arrigo stated clearly on Tuesday afternoon that a proposal to turn the vacant Beachmont Fire Station into an arts and community center is still on saying , “Over the last eight years, my administration’s goal has always been to work collaboratively and in good faith with all stakeholders including our City Council. As long as I’m in office, I will continue to work with community members and organizations to bring a vibrant arts space to the long-vacant Beachmont Fire Station. It was never my intention to suggest otherwise.”

However, Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna does not think that this is the case.

At Monday night’s council meeting, McKenna introduced a motion asking Arrigo to appear before the council to discuss the status of the Beachmont Community Center at the fire station. According to McKenna, the city was working with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) on a study for an arts center at the fire station, but Arrigo informed MAPC that the city would not be moving forward with the project.

According to McKenna, Arrigo allegedly said that he would stop the arts center project immediately following her Feb. 27 ways and means subcommittee vote against moving forward with the high school project at Wonderland.

“On June 7, 2021, I presented a motion for the Beachmont Fire Station, the oldest fire station in the city … to be restored,” said McKenna. “The idea of turning this historical monument into a Revere community arts center was approved by the council and then approved and signed by Mayor Arrigo on June 18, 2021.”

On Feb. 27 of this year, McKenna read a statement during the ways and means subcommittee meeting on why she could not vote for the schematic design of the new high school at Wonderland.

“After my statement, and before our regular council meeting, Mayor Arrigo allegedly approached me, the only woman on the council, and said the Beachmont Community Arts Center that you wanted is done, and then he walked away from me,” said McKenna. McKenna said she spoke to the other five councillors who voted against the project, and she stated that none of them were approached by Arrigo.

“This is not only personal, but is also a discriminatory concern when another councillor who voted no beside me just received $137,000 for an upgrade to a park in his ward,” said McKenna.

Less than a month after the high school vote, McKenna said the mayor sent a letter to the MAPC putting a stop to further study for the use of the fire station as a community arts center.

“This community arts center would have been a wonderful space for all residents of Revere to share their creativity and work together beside those who also have a passion for the arts,” said McKenna. “This retaliation not only takes away from our community, but clearly reflects the behavior of an individual that did not get his way.”

McKenna added that she has remained silent as she said she has allegedly faced bullying tactics by Arrigo throughout her tenure on the council.

“But now with this cancellation of the Revere Community Center, I can’t remain silent anymore,” said McKenna. “Enough is enough.”

Several of her fellow councillors commended McKenna for her courage in speaking up.

“I want everyone to know that if there is any question about what was said, I witnessed, I heard, I saw exactly what she described happened that day, and it is disheartening, to say the least,” said Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro.

Councillor-at-Large Dan Rizzo said Arrigo’s behavior impacts not only McKenna, but everyone in the city.

“There is no place for this type of behavior,” said Rizzo.

Councillor-at-Large Gerry Visconti said it is disheartening to see the type of behavior McKenna described coming from the mayor’s office.

“This is exactly what the city has had enough of, the division, the vindictiveness, the vendettas,” said Visconti. “And why? Because a vote didn’t go the way the administration wanted.”

With Arrigo announcing in February that he will not seek re-election to a third term, every action that he has taken seems to be turning into the proverbial political football by some elected officials.