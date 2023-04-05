Council approves funding for Liberty Park upgrades

By Adam Swift

The kids in North Revere will have something to shout about, thanks to plans to renovate Liberty Park.

Monday night, the City Council approved the appropriation of $137,000 in Community Improvement Trust Fund money for improvements to the park.

“These funds are part of a matching grant that gives us in total $500,000 for the renovation of Liberty Park,” said city finance director Richard Viscay.

The work is slated to include removal of the existing play structures and asphalt and construction of new play structures with consideration for a new pickle ball court. There would also be a new poured in place safety surface for the playground and new seating, according to Viscay.

Ward 6 Councillor Richard Serino supported the funding for the playground upgrade in his ward, and noted that his predecessor, Councillor Charles Patch, helped oversee the rehabilitation of Harmon Park on Salem Street.

“Now, five years later, we are looking to rehab Liberty Park,” said Serino.

While Harmon Park is along a main road, Serino noted that Liberty Park is tucked into the neighborhood, making it safer for children to travel there by foot.

“What’s up there now is very outdated, and god only knows how old the playground equipment is,” said Serino.

Serino noted that Elle Baker from the planning department has been working with residents in the area to come up with the best plan for the playground.

“I’m glad that we are able to provide the $137,000 to supplement the PARC grant and that we will be able to see this to fruition,” said Serino. The state Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities (PARC) grant program was established to assist cities and towns in acquiring and developing land for park and outdoor recreation purposes. These grants can be used by municipalities to acquire parkland, build a new park, or to renovate an existing park.