More Than 1,200 Households in Revere Received $13 Million in Emergency Housing Assistance in FY22

By Adam Swift

The need for housing assistance for renters and homeowners in the Greater Boston area, and Revere specifically, is highlighted in the latest annual report on the Residential Assistance for Families in Transition (RAFT) program.

According to the homelessness prevention program funded by the Department of Housing and Community Development, the number of Revere residents receiving assistance from the program dramatically increased from Fiscal Year 2021 to FY22.

In Revere, 1,228 households received more than $13 million in emergency housing assistance, compared to the 735 Revere households that received $5.5 million in emergency rental assistance in FY21.

“The last few years have shown us just how vulnerable our communities are to housing and food insecurities,” said State Representative Jessica Giannino (D-Revere). “One of the greatest needs of my constituents and most requested service that my office receives is housing assistance, specifically assistance with rent and moving costs. Metro Housing|Boston has been a key partner in assisting constituents with accessing these services and resources, especially RAFT. Following the massive economic pitfall caused by the pandemic, the RAFT program prevented homelessness and aided in relocation to lower rent units for many Revere constituents who found themselves unemployed or economically challenged.”

Overall, RAFT provided assistance for 18,317 families totalling more than $162 million in FY22, compared to 10,251 households receiving $63 million in FY21.

Metro Housing/Boston has documented the effectiveness of RAFT since 2013, and this year’s report continues the examination of the impact of the pandemic through the infusion of state and federal funds, the expansion of eligibility to access those funds, the streamlining of the application process, and quicker release of dollars.

These changes resulted in a complete shift in Metro Housing’s housing payment assistance programs, requiring greater flexibility and increased staff capacity, according to the latest report. In addition, partnerships with community-based organizations provided another valuable way to assist more families in Metro Housing’s region in FY22.

Metro Boston found that partnerships with the Action for Boston Community Development, Asian Community Development Corporation, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, The Neighborhood Developers (TND)/CONNECT, WATCH, and Vietnamese American Initiative for Development (VietAID) provided not only venues for getting the word out about available assistance, but also provided places for people to complete applications and get assistance with language barrier issues.

“The pandemic hit TND’s communities of Chelsea and Revere hard,” says Rafael Mares, Executive Director of TND. “Our close, pre-existing partnership with Metro Housing became the bedrock of our response. With their support, our team took on the responsibility to assist tenants in filling out rental assistance applications, Metro Housing staff trained our team, and jointly we developed systems for working together.”

Some of the key findings from the RAFT report show that the average housing assistance benefit increased from $6,167 in FY21 to $8,870 in FY22, while mortgage assistance in FY22 totaled $1.8 million, a decrease from the $2.5 in FY21. Rental arrears remained the largest category for assistance. In FY22, $80 million was awarded for arrears, the largest amount ever.

The total rental stipend assistance increased to 42 percent of all EHPA assistance, totaling more than $67 million. In FY21, it represented only 22 percent of assistance.

The total number of Black/African American households helped in FY22 jumped to almost 8,000, a seven-fold increase over FY20. In FY22, 1,121 Asian households, or 6% of the total – received assistance. In FY20, 21 Asian households, or 1% of the total – were assisted. The number of Hispanic/Latino households receiving assistance continues to see a sharp increase. In FY22, 6,548 households received assistance, compared to 3,289 in FY21 and 554 in FY20.

“COVID-19 has impacted all of us in so many ways, but none as severe as families with low incomes not being able to pay your rent or mortgage while facing eviction or foreclosure,” said Chris Norris, Executive Director of Metro Housing|Boston. “RAFT has been a lifeline for thousands of households over the years, and its importance during the pandemic cannot be overstated. However, until more permanent, viable solutions are identified and implemented, a safety net for those most at risk of homelessness needs to be dependably and heavily funded.”

Norris said the data in the report shows the need for a more sustainable solution, from additional rental assistance vouchers and the production of below-market-rate housing to the critical shortage of affordable housing in the Metro Boston area.