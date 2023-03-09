Teacher, Model and Jewelry Designer, Nina Murray Is a True Multi-Potentialite

By Melissa Moore-Randall

When she is not in the classroom, Revere teacher Nina Murray can be found making her mark in many other different careers.

Murray is a fifth grade Special Education Teacher at the A.C Whelan Elementary School. “Ever since I was little, I always wanted to be a teacher. I told myself that one day I will be able to pursue it as my career. I am fortunate to teach in such an amazing school with amazing colleagues.” Her colleagues led her to create a fitness program for teachers. As a personal trainer at Disciplined Fitness Inc. in Lynn she created “Off Duty Thirty” which is geared toward the lifestyle that teachers have and allows them to mentally reset and move their bodies.

In addition, Nina is also a lifestyle print model and a technical fit model for Maggie Inc. According to their website, Maggie Inc. is a modeling and talent agency servicing clients throughout New England that promotes a diverse range of talent, representing categories from teens to seniors in every size, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity and look. The agency books print and runway for a wide range of clients, and is SAG-AFTRA franchised for commercials, TV and film work.

“As a technical fit model, I try on clothes and work with the designers as they develop new merchandise for the company. I have always had a passion for fashion so this was a great way for me to be involved in the fashion industry.”

Murray started modeling at 15 when she signed with a top modeling agency in Boston. She has modeled for a variety of companies in and around Boston and was also signed with an agency in New York working with high end fashion designers. In 2014, she was crowned Miss Teen Massachusetts United States. With the title, she was able to attend and participate in many events in and around Boston. After being crowned, she also had the opportunity to compete at the Miss Teen United States pageant in Washington, DC.

Nina grew up in East Boston and attended East Boston Central Catholic School. When she was in 6th grade, her family moved to Saugus. “Growing up I loved playing sports. I was an avid figure skater my whole life. I became an official Gold Medalist in the U.S Figure Skating Association. I attended a prep school for my Junior and Senior year of high school at Kent’s Hill School in Maine. After graduating high school, I attended Plymouth State University in New Hampshire for all four years of college. I played softball there and was voted as the team captain my Junior and Senior year.”

“I come from a big Italian family who mean the absolute world to me. My mother is a successful hair salon owner and hair stylist on Newbury Street in Boston. My father was a correctional officer. I am close with my family and would not be where I am without them. I also love to cook and learned many family recipes that have been passed down through generations. My favorite is making homemade gnocchis for New Years Day with my grandmother, who is 93-years-old, every year.”

When not in the classroom, helping her colleagues mentally reset, or in front of the camera, Nina also owns her own jewelry company called Vi Vi by Nina Inc. “I love hand making jewelry and creating pieces for everyone. I source gemstones from around the world to create my jewelry. My grandmother has helped me create my brand logo and continues to help me create unique jewelry pieces.”

To see some of her creations, you can visit her website vi-vi-by-nina-inc.myshopify.com

or on Facebook at Vi Vi by Nina Inc.