Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Second Quarter Honors at St. John’s Prep

St. John’s Prep recently announced the names of students who earned academic honors for the second quarter of the 2022–2023 school year, which ended on January 20, 2023. Students who qualified for the Headmaster’s List earned grades of A- or above in all courses; students who qualified for the Principal’s List earned grades of B+ or above in all courses; and students who qualified for the Honor Roll earned grades of B or above in all courses.

The following students were named to the academic honors list for the Second Quarter 2022–2023.

Head of School List

Elian Calderon ‘27

Santiago Quiceno ‘23

Principal’s List

James D’Amico ‘25

Christian Norena ‘26

Woods Named to Dean’s List

Julia Woods from Revere has been named to St. Lawrence University’s Dean’s List for achieving academic excellence during the Fall 2022 semester.

Woods is a member of the Class of 2024 and is majoring in economics. Woods attended The Newman School.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

