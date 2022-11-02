RHS Sports Roundup

RHS Volleyball Team Completes Perfect Season; Travels to Amherst for Tourney

The Revere High girls volleyball team put the finishing touch on a perfect season with an exciting and dramatic 3-2 victory over Brockton this past Friday evening at the Revere High gym.

The victory capped a 20-0 regular season for coach Lianne Mimmo’s squad, who also captured a Greater Boston League title with a 14-0 mark against their GBL rivals.

“It was a wonderful night in which the team and seniors were recognized for their amazing season,” said Mimmo. “First the Revere Police Activities League presented the team with sweatshirts to recognize their Greater Boston League title. Then each of our seniors — Kyara Rodriguez, Stephanie Espinoza, Gabriela De La Rosa, Sabrina Indorato, Ayra Vranic, Fiona Musaraj, and Tassya DaCosta — were recognized before the match started.”

As for the contest itself, the battle was a see-saw affair between the Lady Patriots and the visiting Lady Boxers. Revere took the first and third sets by scores of 25-15 and 25-22, but Brockton took sets two and four, 25-23 and 25-20.

However, in the fifth and deciding set, the Lady Patriots won by a score of 15-11, cheered on by the large number of RHS rooters who were on hand to support the home team.

Leading the way for the Lady Patriots to the victory were senior captain Tassya DaCosta, who set 41 assists to her teammates; Gabriela De La Rosa who had 15 kills; and Ayra Vranic, who accounted for 10 kills.

Revere’s servers delivered 24 aces throughout the match.

“The match was very exciting, taking up to the last few points to earn the win,” said Mimmo.

Earlier in the week, the Lady Patriots defeated Archbishop Williams by a score of 3-1 (25-19, 20-25, 26-24, and 25-23).

Dacosta provided 26 assists and De La Rosa delivered 13 kills.

Mimmo and her crew now will play in the MIAA Division 2 state volleyball tournament. The Lady Patriots will make the long trek to Amherst tomorrow (Thursday) to take on Amherst-Pelham Regional in a Round-of-32 contest.

Revere, which is one of only three undefeated teams in D-2, is seeded 19th and Amherst is seeded 14th in the MIAA power rankings.

If the Lady Patriots prevail on Thursday, they most-likely will meet third-seeded Duxbury in the next round on the latter’s home court at a date and time to be determined.

RHS Girls Soccer Finishes at 10-6-2, Awaits Tourney Foe

The Revere High girls soccer team completed a successful 10-6-2 season and now will await official word of their opening round opponent in the Division 3 girls state soccer tournament.

Based upon the most-current MIAA rankings, coach Megan O’Donnell’s Lady Patriots are seeded 54th in D-3 in the MIAA’s power rankings and most likely will travel to the Cape to meet 27th-seeded Sandwich in the opening round

However, the MIAA will not be releasing the official brackets and pairings until today (Wednesday).

Last Tuesday, Revere defeated Greater Boston League rival Chelsea, 4-0. Ari Pina scored two goals to lead the Lady Patriots’ offense. Grace Ramirez added a goal, assisted by Erika Mejia and Catalina Chizavo, and senior captain Nahomy Galvez also reached the back of the Chelsea net, assisted by Chizavo.

RHS goalkeeper Nisrin Sekkatt earned another shutout in the net.

“We had great team play from everyone,” said O’Donnell.

The previous week, the Lady Patriots topped their Lady Red Devil rivals by a score of 7-1. Galvez reached the back of the Chelsea net three times for a hat trick. Sandra Torres, Kaylin Olivia, Jessica Nova, and Giselle Salvador added solo tallies, which for Nova and Salvador were their first varsity goals, Jennifer Duarte also contributed her first two varsity assists.

“We had great play from Natalie Perez, Mycka Charles, Amina Chitaoui, Kimberly Doblado, Tiffany Hoang, Ryesha Mezan,” noted O’Donnell. “We also had great ball movement from Kathy Granados. Jennifer Duarte, Grace Ramirez, and Amina Baroudi.”

Two weeks ago the Lady Patriots dropped a heartbreaker to O’Bryant High on Senior Day by a score of 2-1.

Senior Kyra Delaney potted the Revere tally.

“We had great play from Ari Pina, Gisselle Salvador, Erika Mejia, and Sandra Torres,” said O’Donnell. “Our goalkeeper, Nisrin Sekkatt, made some unbelievable saves.”

In a 4-2 loss to Malden, Nataly Oliva (with an assist from Sandra Torres) and Torres (with an assist from Erika Mejia) scored the RHS gials.

“The season had its ups and downs, but we are looking to make a run in the playoffs,” said O’Donnell.

RHS Cross Country Teams Compete at GBL; Rupp Named All-Star

The Revere High girls and boys cross country teams competed in the Greater Boston League Invitational this past Thursday at which all of the GBL competed on the course at Macdonald Park in Medford.

The highlight of the meet for Revere was the seventh-place finish in the girls race by freshman Olivia Rupp, who ran a personal-record pace of 7:08. Oiivia was named to the GBL all-star team for her top-10 performance

Teammate Rocio Gonzalez just missed an all-star ranking by two places..

“This was such a bummer,” noted RHS head coach Katie Sinnott. “I know this will motivate Rocio to race hard at the two upcoming invitational meets.

“All of the girls ran their best race of the year,” Sinnott continued. “Their hard work over the season of training led them to great finishes. Earlier in the season we raced on the same course and every girl on the team bettered their race time. Stephanie Reyes made amazing improvements, taking off about five minutes from her previous race time and setting a new personal best pace that is nearly a minute faster than her previous best. Salma El Andalosy also set a personal-best pace.”

Rupp and Gonzalez have qualified to go on to the Frank Mooney State Coach Meet on November 5th and the MIAA Divisional Meet on November 12th.

The final individual results were as follows:

Olivia Rupp – 7th – 19:22

Rocio Gonzalez Castillo – 12th – 20:26

Salma El Andalosy – 30th – 24:08

Stephanie Reyes – 35th – 24:58

On the boys side, the Patriots were led by senior captain Brayden Shanley, who came across the line in an excellent time of 17:32 and Zaraius Bilimoria, who finished in a clocking of 17:50.

For Brayden, his effort represented a two-minute improvement over his time on the same course six weeks earlier. For Zaraius, his performance was faster by 90 seconds compared to his run on the same course six weeks ago.

“This validates their hard work throughout the season and I am extremely proud of how much they improved throughout the season,” said RHS head coach Mike Flynn.

“I am very proud of the entire team and would like to thank Captain Brayden Shanley, Zaraius Bilimoria, Luca Shanley, and Deen Renderos for their dedication and hard work throughout the season,” Flynn added.