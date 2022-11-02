Revere Middle School Cross Country Team Finishes Season

By Melissa Moore- Randall

The Middle School Cross Country team composed of students from the Garfield Middle School, Susan B. Anthony Middle School and Rumney Marsh Academy finished their fall season this week. The team competed in the Greater Boston League Meet in Medford. The RPS team competed against close to 100 runners in co-ed races. Garfield 6th grader Kosta Stamatopoulus earned a medal in the boys’ race finishing 13th with an impressive time of 13:29. SBA 6th grader Siobhan Zierten just missed medaling coming in 16th. The young squad had an impressive and promising season under Coaches Jenna Thomas and Melissa Randall. Team members included Leona Le, Siobhan Zierten, Gisele Alvarez, Caitlyn Hurley, Michael Hurley, Noah Shanley, Kosta Stamatopoulos and Jayden Zani.

RPS Athletic Director, Frank Shea, was pleased with the program. “It’s great to see the middle school program provide opportunities for our young athletes to participate in something they enjoy and where they can be successful.