Letter to the Editor

Saints and Souls

Dear Editor,

Religious calendars indicate All Saint’s Day and All Souls Day occur on November 1st and 2nd respectively. All saints have a soul. But not all souls will become saints.

Being a saint according to scripture is one who’s sin has been cleansed by the Blood of Jesus Christ on the Cross and accepted into Eternal Life. As scripture states in John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that who-so-ever believes in Him, will not perish but have eternal life.”

Jesus paid the punishment for Sin by His sacrificial death on the Cross. He bridged the gap between Holy God and sinful mankind. Anyone who believes in Him is forgiven and saved. Their spirit has been illuminated. They are set apart from the rest of humanity by the Lord’s Holy Spirit.

Often, one thinks of a saint as perfect. But saints are simply forgiven souls. While living on earth, forgiven souls often struggle with their flesh and their mind. Reading Scripture renews the mind to think like Christ and teaches the mind and body to follow the leading of the Holy Spirit, santification from the inside out..

Jesus made a way for every soul on earth to be forgiven, to become a saint. Most religions teach people to “do”. Only Christianity teaches the work has been “done” by Christ. Into which day will you fit in? Please read John’s gospel. May you be a saint according to scripture.

Lucia Hunter