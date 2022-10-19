RHS Sports Roundup

A Clean Sweep: RHS Girls Volleyball Runs the GBL Table

The Revere High girls volleyball team put the finishing touches on a perfect Greater Boston League (GBL) season with victories over Malden and Everett last week.

Coach Lianne Mimmo’s Lady Patriots clinched the 2022 GBL title with a 3-1 win last Wednesday over the Lady Golden Tornadoes of Malden, the second-place team in the GBL who had two league losses entering the match.

Leading the way for Revere were senior captain Tassya Dacosta, who set 22 assists for her teammates, and Ayra Vranic, who accounted for 10 kills.

The Lady Patriots then made it a perfect, 14-0 GBL season with a 3-1 triumph at Everett on Friday.

The win improved Revere’s overall record to 17-0. The Lady Patriots are one of only three undefeated teams in Division 2 and were ranked 16th in the MIAA’s power rankings as of Friday morning. The top 32 teams in the power rankings are guaranteed a spot in the post-season state tourney. Teams that are not ranked among the top 32 must achieve a .500 or better record to qualify for the post-season.

Mimmo and her crew will wrap up their regular season in the coming week with three home matches against a trio of non-league opponents: Greater Lowell tomorrow (Thursday); Archbishop Williams next Thursday; and Brockton next Friday.

RHS Girls Cross Country Tops Malden

The Revere High girls cross country team improved to 4-2 on the season with a 20-35 victory over Greater Boston League rival Malden last Wednesday on their 2.88-mile home course under near-perfect conditions.

Rocio Gonzalez Castillo led the way for the Lady Patriots, grabbing first place with a time of 22:15.

“Rocio looked strong, confident, and relaxed throughout the race and easily took first place, besting her previous home-course best and running her fastest race of the season,” said RHS head coach Katie Sinnott.

Freshman Olivia Rupp was the next Lady Patriot across the line, taking second spot with a clocking of 22:59.

“Despite not having a great day on the course, Olivia continues to be a competitive runner in the league,” said Sinnott. “The times she is putting up as a freshman are quite impressive.”

Daniela Santana Baez was the next Revere runner, finishing in fourth place.

“Daniela ’s improvement from week to week just keeps building,” continued Sinnott. “She, like Rocio, set a new home course best and also ran her fastest race of the season.”

The Lady Patriots will complete their dual-meet season when they host Somerville today (Wednesday).

“The team knows that Somerville will be a challenge and they are ready to take that on,” said Sinnott.

The full results for the Revere girls in the win over Malden were as follows:

Revere 20-Malden 35

Rocio Gonzalez Castillo – 1st – 22:15

Olivia Rupp – 2nd – 22:59

Daniela Santana Baez – 4th – 26:36

Salma El Andalosy – 5th – 27:37

Stephanie Reyes – 8th – 29:31

RHS Boys Run Well vs. Malden

On a beautiful day on their 2.88 mile home course, the members of the Revere High boys cross country team performed well against Greater Boston League rival Malden.

Senior Brayden Shanley set a new personal record (PR) by seven seconds on the RHS home course and came in fourth with a time of 19:55.

Junior Zaraius Bilimoria, who continues to train hard and help lead the team, ran a strong race and finished ninth with a clocking of 21:51.

Freshman Luca Shanley, who also continues to work hard, came across the line in 30:59.

The Patriots will wrap up their regular season today (Wednesday) on the local course against Somerville. The meet will be highlighted by Senior Day festivities at which Brayden Shanley, the team’s lone senior, will be honored for his contributions to the RHS boys cross country program.