Danny Hou Named Herald ‘Football Star of the Week’

Revere High football player Danny Hou was selected a Boston Herald ‘Star of the Week’ for his performance in the Patriots’ 39-0 victory over Somerville Friday night at Dilboy Stadium.

Hou, a sophomore running back, scored three touchdowns and produced 185 yards of total offense in the game.

“We’re pleased to see Danny get recognized for his stellar effort,” said head coach Lou Cicatelli.

Maykin Fuentes Gonzalez scored two touchdowns, including a return of an interception for a score. Junior quarterback Carlos Rizo threw two touchdown passes.

“Offensively, we did what he had to do,” said Cicatelli. “The defense played very well.”

Cicatelli lauded Jason Shosho, Kamal Majid, Anthony Pham, and Maykin Fuentes Gonzalez for helping Revere record its second shutout of the season.

Revere (3-3, 3-1 GBL) hosts Lynn Classical (4-1, 3-0 GBL) Friday (6 p.m.) on Senior Night at Harry Della Russo Stadium. Revere is ranked No. 16 in Division 3, and a win over Lynn Classical would likely secure a playoff berth.

Revere Director of Athletics Frank Shea said he was aware of Boston Herald sportswriter Danny Ventura’s suggestion that the Everett High football program consider leaving the GBL and playing an independent football schedule. But Everett High head coach Rob DiLoreto said that Everett will remain in the GBL.

“We’re proud members of the GBL and have no intention of leaving the league,” DiLoreto told the Everett Independent newspaper Tuesday.