Disabilities Commission Holds Monthly Meeting

The Revere Commission on Disabilities (COD) held its regular monthly meeting last Tuesday, October 11, via Zoom.

On hand for the meeting were chairperson Ralph DeCicco, vice-chair Pauline Perno, and members Robert Brown, Mario Grimanis, and Jason Barone, as well as Revere High student member Sophia Marmoucha.

After approving the minutes from the meeting of September 13, the commissioners delved into its agenda.

The meeting began with an update from Perno regarding the development of a calendar for guest speakers for the commission’s monthly meetings.

Perno has been working on a format to have a special guest presentation for 10–15 minutes along with time included for a Q & A each month. She said she is in the process of drafting a letter to send to potential speakers.

DeCicco mentioned that someone from the Disability Law Center, which provides legal aid to persons with disabilities, would be an excellent candidate for the speaker’s series.

“We are not advocates for individuals,” noted DeCicco. “Our function is to provide resources for persons in our community.”

” ‘Whom do you call?’ often is the biggest problem facing people when they have an issue,” noted Perno.

Perno also presented an update about comfort dogs for persons with disabilities and mentioned a group known as Dog Bones Therapies. DeCicco had spoken last month about an agency, Lydia’s Comfort Dogs, that works through the Red Cross.

The commission is in the process of figuring out the protocols for utilizing these services to benefit Revere residents, especially for children on the spectrum in the local schools with an eye toward finding grants for these programs.

Brown added that he has been in touch with two groups, Canines for Disabled Children and Dog Therapy, and is waiting to hear back from them.

Brown presented an update for the Special Education Parents Advisory Council (SEPAC) of which he currently is the president.

He said the next SEPAC meeting is set for November 17 at 6:00 in the Learning Commons at Revere High School and will focus on therapeutic strategies for the upcoming holiday season. Brown also noted that there will be a Winter Party on December 10 from 1-3 at the Parks and Rec. Dept.

Brown told his fellow commissioners that SEPAC is unable to hold its meetings via Zoom, a problem that DeCicco said is “not inclusive.” DeCicco said he’ll go in front of the School Committee if necessary to try to ensure that SEPAC can utilize the School Department’s Zoom account for its meetings.

DeCicco concluded the meeting by reading the commission’s monthly reminder for all residents:

“The Commission on Disabilities Office works remotely. Residents can speak to staff from our 311 Constituent Service Center Monday through Friday when you call our office at 781-286- 8267. They will be able to answer most questions but if they are unable to or if you would like a call back from our department, please ask to be transferred to the Disability offices voicemail and someone will get back to you as soon as possible. As always please let us know if you would like something discussed or brought up and added to our monthly meeting agenda. You can let us know if you would like to speak on any issue or concern. The Commission is here to help and assist all disabled residents and families of Revere.”

The commission then adjourned until its next meeting which is scheduled for Tuesday, November 8, at 6:00 PM.