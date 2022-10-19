Honoring Excellence: RHS Guidance Counselor Tiffany Currie Receives Gen. Colin L. Powell Service Award

The nationally acclaimed Revere school district chalked up another major achievement with the presentation of the prestigious Gen. Colin L. Powell Service Award to Tiffany Curry, who is the Revere High School external learning opportunities coordinator.

Diana Finn, director of the RHS guidance department, led the pre-presentation welcoming ceremony that honored Currie.

“Thank you so much for coming here today to recognize her [Currie],” Finn told Bob Notch, co-chair of the Our Community Salutes organization of Massachusetts, who presented the award.

Notch said the award, named in honor of U.S. Secretary of State and U.S. Army General, the late Colin L. Powell, recognizes “the school counselor that has shown exceptionally openness and professionalism in supporting their students to look at all of the options (including enlistment in military service) that they have when they leave high school.”

Currie was one of only two award recipients among all Massachusetts secondary schools.

“It’s important that we recognize folks like you that are making a difference in their lives,” Notch said to Currie. “It is in Gen. Powell’s honor that we recognize you for the service you are providing our country by supporting all these students.”

Currie humbly accepted the honor, stating, “I think that’s really what my role is, to share all opportunities with all students. Everyone should have all of their options on the table, and it’s our responsibility to share them.”

Sgt. First Class Jamie Chambers, a 1999 graduate of Revere High School who grew up in the Point of Pines neighborhood with Finn, nominated Currie for the award.

“Tiffany and I have worked together for nine years, and she’s been very helpful in my mission of getting students in the National Guard and getting the information to them, which resulted in ten students from Revere enlisting last year,” said Chambers, a top recruiter. “The nomination wrote itself. I’m very happy and proud of Tiffany. She does a great job, and the students love and respect her.”

Finn, Kelly Laud Award Recipient

RHS Guidance Department Director Diana Finn and Supt. of Revere Schools Dr. Dianne Kelly both offered their official congratulations to Currie.

“We’re so proud of Tiffany Currie and all of the work that she does advocating for students and working with all students as they plan for their future,” said Finn. “There are opportunities for our students in military careers, college – whatever their future holds.”

Kelly, who has presided over a school district that is regarded as a national model for urban education, also commended Currie.

“Tiffany has been a huge asset to the Revere High School community,” said Kelly.

Her work engaging students in external learning opportunities like internships and dual enrollment classes have enabled students to explore a variety of options beyond high school. Ms. Currie recognizes that some of our students aspire to military careers after high school and supports them in those efforts by making connections for students through our local military offices for all branches. She is tireless in her work and her efforts to create new partnerships with colleges, universities, private companies, and the military so that all students can achieve their life goals. We are thrilled that her work is being recognized at the national level and congratulate her on this tremendous honor.”