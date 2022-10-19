Thoreau Foundation To Award $26,000 Scholarships for High School Seniors in State

The Henry David Thoreau Foundation awards collegiate scholarships of up to $26K to eight to ten students graduating from public or private high schools in Massachusetts. As Henry David Thoreau Scholars, these select high school seniors may enroll in any college and university in the world while they major or minor in an environmentally related field.

The Henry David Thoreau Scholarships are up to $26,000 four-year scholarships awarded to eight students graduating from public or private high schools in Massachusetts. High school seniors awarded the Henry David Thoreau Scholarships can enroll in any college and university in the world while they major or minor in an environmentally related field. Henry David Thoreau Scholars are encouraged to enroll in internships or study abroad to broaden their awareness and understanding of environmental issues.

Henry David Thoreau Scholars have studied a wide variety of environmentally related areas, including biology, epidemiology, oceanography, international affairs and environmental law, and upon completing their undergraduate degrees, they became members of the Henry David Thoreau Society. Thoreau Scholar alumni have published articles in the Henry David Thoreau Environmental Digest, initiated environmental projects on planetary health, and formed companies and organizations including the animation company, Oxbow, satellite imagery startup CrowdAI, and the nonprofit energy organization Equitable Origin.

The Henry David Thoreau Foundation further assists its scholarship winners by identifying environmentally related internships, offering internship stipends, and providing networking opportunities. Upon graduation from college, Henry David Thoreau Scholars are inducted into the Henry David Thoreau Society. A sign of success of the Henry David Thoreau Foundation’s mission to foster environmental leadership is the support past scholarship winners provide to present scholarship winners.

To learn more about the Henry David Thoreau Foundation and the Henry David Thoreau Scholarships, please visit thoreauscholar.org. An online application will be available on October 15. Students have until February 1, 2023, to apply.