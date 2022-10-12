Human Rights Comm. Resumes Monthly Meetings

The Revere Human Rights Commission (HRC) resumed its regular monthly schedule after a 120-day hiatus with a meeting last Thursday evening, October 6, in the City Council Chamber. It was the commission’s first gathering since June 2.

Chairperson Janine Grillo Marra and fellow commissioners Rachid Moukhabir, Kourou Pich, vice-chair Chai Hossani, Fire Chief Chris Bright, Molly McGee, and Dr. Lourenco Garcia were in attendance.

Marra began the meeting by noting that the HRC’s former Executive Director, Dr. Maritsa Barros, Ed.D., who also had served as the city’s Chief Officer of Talent and Culture, had resigned in June to take another job.

In addition, Marra informed the members that former member Kathi-Ann Reinstein had resigned from the commission for personal reasons.

Marra opened the meeting with the regular “Land Acknowledgement,” in which Marra presented a map of the southern New England area indicating the various Indigenous peoples who occupied the land prior to the arrival of European settlers. The Pawtucket tribe lived on the land of present-day Revere.

Marra then led the commission through the “Arrive and Settle” portion of the meeting, giving the group and those in attendance an opportunity for a brief meditative session.

The commissioners then recited its HRC’s Mission Statement in unison:

“The Mission of the Revere Human Rights Commission is to promote human and civil rights and empower all people of Revere by ensuring that everyone, especially the most vulnerable and marginalized, have equitable opportunities, equal access, and are treated with dignity, respect, fairness, and justice.”

Marra made note of the various celebrations during the present month, including Hispanic and Latinx Heritage month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15), Italian Heritage month, Polish-American Heritage month, and Filipino Heritage month.

Grillo further noted that this also is the month for awareness of Domestic Violence, Downs Syndrome, Bullying Prevention,and National Disability Employment.

She also made mention of two local events in October, the Shirley Ave. Cultural Festival that was held on October 1 and the Italian Flag Raising at 12:00 p.m. at City Hall Plaza on Friday, October 7.

The commissioners then discussed the two HRC Banners that were designed by vice-chair Hossani over the summer months, one of which displayed the entire Mission Statement and the other that summarized the goals of the HRC. Both banners displayed a large number of flags of different nations in the background that were faded so as not to interfere with the writing.

“I like the idea of two banners,” said Bright, “one for our web site and the other for our events. They would serve a useful purpose.”

Lourenco suggested that the flags in the background that represent multiple nations be made “more visible for people to see. But the idea of having all those flags to represent different countries is a good one.”

Pich thanked Hossani for her time and effort and said she “liked both,” as did Moukhabir.

Grillo then presented an 11-minute video excerpt of a discussion this past January in support of legislation to establish Indigenous People’s Day.

The segment featured statements from Mahtowin Munro (Lakota, United American Indians of New England – UAINE) and Heather Leavell (Italian Americans for Indigenous Peoples Day).

Prior to showing the video, Grillo made note of the city’s long connection to Italian heritage.

“We realize that Revere has a long and full history of Italian-Americans living in this community,” said Marra. “Our efforts on sharing videos like this are not to in any way dismiss Italians. It is more about learning what we didn’t learn and how we can learn some more and become more inclusive.”

At the conclusion of the video, Grillo said, “We’re really at the beginning of learning more and figuring out how to honor both Italian-Americans as well as the Indigenous People of this land.”

McGee and Garcia added their points of view, which were in agreement with Marra’s.

“We must make sure that we do not distort history,” said Garcia, who is the principal at Revere High. “We have to make sure that the curriculum we have in our schools reflects the cultural identity and the history of those who have suffered and been exploited in the past.”

Garcia also added that there is new evidence to suggest that Columbus was not Italian, but rather may have been either Spanish or Portuguese.

Pich reminded the commissioners that last October, the HRC voted to recommend that Columbus Day be replaced with Indigenous People’s Day and that Italian-American heritage be celebrated on another day in the month.

However, Marra noted that if the city were to move in that direction, “We have a lot of work to do to engage with the Indigenous People who may live in our community,” and in any event, she said, the City Council would have the ultimate say on whether to do so.

McGee took the opportunity to suggest that the HRC work toward erecting a memorial at an Indigenous People’s burial ground that was discovered on Revere St. in 1881.

The commission then adjourned until its next meeting on Thursday, November 3.