City Dedicates Bench in Honor of Rose Napolitano at Public Library

The City of Revere took the occasion of Rose Napolitano’s 90th birthday to celebrate the well-known resident’s “life’s work as an advocate for Revere citizens.”

Guy Frizzi, one of Rose’s three sons (Cono Frizzi and Joseph Frizzi were also in attendance), served as master of ceremonies for the program that recognized Napolitano’s outstanding contributions by dedicating a bench in her honor adjacent to the Revere Public Library.

Guy said the location of the bench at the library was fitting as the family once lived in the house across the street. He also said that his mother served as a volunteer reading instructor for children at the library.

“A lot of people helped put this [tribute] together, and I really appreciate it,” Guy Frizzi told the large gathering on behalf of his family.

Former Speaker of the House Robert A. DeLeo spoke about Rose’s loyalty and friendship to him. “She was a loyal friend at all times. I can’t tell you how much I honestly miss you seeing you at all these events. God Bless You, Rose, and most importantly, stay healthy.”

State Rep. Jeff Turco said, “It’s an honor to be here to speak on behalf of Rose. You’ve touched so many lives. The fact that we’re today to celebrate you, Rose, shows our love for you – and thank you for all you’ve done for the city.”

Councillor-at-Large Dan Rizzo and Ward 6 Councillor Richard Serino proposed the motion that led to the dedication of the bench in honor of Rose Napolitano.

“People are busy on a Sunday morning, but look at the crowd you’ve brought out, Rose – people that still care so much about you,” said Rizzo.

“Just a great sense of humor, a great human being – I consider her a dear friend and I’m grateful for all that she meant to me and all that she means to all of us here,” said Rizzo.

During his remarks, Rizzo commended DPW Director Paul Argenzio for his work in constructing the beautiful bench.

“I felt an immediate bond with Rose because she is a tough Italian woman with a heart of gold, and she reminded me of my great-grandmother,” Councillor Serino told the crowd. “We are so grateful to you. We love you and wish you another 90 years.”

Former State Rep. RoseLee Vincent said her relationship with Rose goes back 35 years. “I think of you like a sister. You have done so much for the entire city of Revere, for all the people in it. Revere is a better place because of you. Happy 90th birthday.”

City Council President Gerry Visconti presented a Citation to Rose Napolitano officially recognizing her for her lifelong commitment and dedication to the City of Revere and its residents and for being “a legendary community activist.”