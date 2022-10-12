Staybridge Suites-Holiday Inn Express Awarded Revere Beautification Committee Business Award

On September 28 members of the Revere Beautification Committee presented their latest Business Award to Staybridge Suites-Holiday Inn Express on Revere Beach Parkway. General Manager Cathy Cucchiello, along with staff members Vianna Soto, Tom Beasley and Hailey Guzman accepted the award as a steady stream of guests arrived to check in for early Fall visits to New England.

The dual brand hotel opened in 2020 on the former site of Cerretani’s Market and has taken exceptional care to make sure their property is pleasing to the eye. The entrance to the hotel features two Japanese spindle trees and an arrangement featuring chrysanthemums to add a touch of Autumn. The landscaping facing the parkway includes pinnacle hydrangea, fountain grass and sea kale. Staybridge Suites-Holiday Inn Express is a great example of how businesses that are new to the city can make an immediate positive impact on the community.

