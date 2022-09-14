News

Revere Remembers September 11

Shown here, Revere Fire Chief Chris Bright(right) welcomes his special guests to the 9-11
Memorial Services last Sunday morning. Asst. Chief James Cullen, Deputy Chief Joe Laurano,
Councillor Ira Novoselsky, Representative Jessica Giannino, Mayor Brian Arrigo, Senator
Lydia Edwards, Councillor Joanne McKenna. Back row: Deputy Anthony Giampietro, School
Committee member Mike Ferrante, Representative Jeff Turco, Councillors Anthony Cogliandro,
Council VP Rick Serino, Marc Silvestri, and Revere Police Chief Dave Callahan.
Revere Firefighters salute during the ceremony.

