Revere Remembers September 11 by Journal Staff • September 14, 2022

Shown here, Revere Fire Chief Chris Bright(right) welcomes his special guests to the 9-11Memorial Services last Sunday morning. Asst. Chief James Cullen, Deputy Chief Joe Laurano,Councillor Ira Novoselsky, Representative Jessica Giannino, Mayor Brian Arrigo, SenatorLydia Edwards, Councillor Joanne McKenna. Back row: Deputy Anthony Giampietro, SchoolCommittee member Mike Ferrante, Representative Jeff Turco, Councillors Anthony Cogliandro,Council VP Rick Serino, Marc Silvestri, and Revere Police Chief Dave Callahan. Revere Firefighters salute during the ceremony.