New Hires in the City: Lauren Buck Promoted to Chief of Health and Human Services in Mayoral Cabinet

Lauren Buck has been appointed as Revere’s new chief of health and human services following a unanimous vote of the City Council Monday night.

Buck has served commendably as the director of public health in Revere for the past two years and earned a promotion to a position in the cabinet of the Mayor Brian Arrigo Administration.

“Lauren has been our right hand all along for this COVID pandemic,” lauded Chief of Staff Kim Hanton, adding that the administration “looked to Lauren when this job became available.”

“When Dr. [Nathalee] Kong came to us and gave her resignation, there was nobody else that the mayor could think of, that could fill the shoes the way that Lauren Buck could fill the shoes.”

Buck holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Miami and Master of Public Health with a Health Policy/Law Concentration from Boston University School of Public Health.

Ward 4 Councillor Patrick Keefe said that Buck helped navigate the city during the most historic health crisis in our lives, along with her team.”

“We know we have an All-Star here,” continued Keefe.

Councillor-at-Large Steven Morabito said, “Ms. Buck has proven herself during the pandemic. She was really the star in the pandemic. I was able to have an in-depth conversation with Ms. Buck and we see a lot of topic eye to eye, and I think she’ll be a great fit. I couldn’t think of anyone more deserving than you.”

Councillor-at-Large Marc Silvestri offered his personal congratulations to Buck. “This is an amazing opportunity. I couldn’t think of a better person. I’m honored to work in the department that you’ll be working in. I want to commend you and I will be supporting this.”

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna congratulated Buck “for the work that you’ve done and how you led this city through a pandemic – it was amazing.”

Ward 5 Councillor John Powers said he saw first-hand Buck’s excellent leadership during a vaccination clinic in the city. “You seemed to be everywhere all the time. The city back then was very fortunate to have you, and we are very fortunate today to have you with us here,” said Powers.

Council President Gerry Visconti credited Buck for working long hours in her director of health position, well beyond the regular schedule.

“When you have something, you’re foolish to let it go, so I want to commend you on the new position. I think it’s a position well-deserved with all the hours that you put into your current position and what you did during the pandemic,” said Visconti.

Buck told the councillors, “I’ve very grateful for the opportunity. I learn every day and make mistakes every day. I’ll learn every day and make mistakes every day in this job, but I couldn’t love working here more, and I’m just very grateful for the opportunity.”