Revere Mourns the Loss of Councillor Rotondo

George Rotondo, a popular city councillor who served for close to 15 years in Revere government, died unexpectedly on Sept. 11, 2022. Mr. Rotondo was 55.

Mr. Rotondo was elected three times as Ward 4 councillor and five times as councillor-at-large. Mr. Rotondo was known for speaking out vigorously on matters, always advocating the best interests of his constituents. As a professional certified nurse, Mr. Rotondo often lent his expertise on issues related to the health field that were before the Council.

The late Revere Councillorat-

Large George Rotondo.

The City Council paid tribute to Mr. Rotondo at its meeting Monday night with a moment of silence and a resolution of condolence in his honor.

City Council President Gerry Visconti delivered heartfelt remarks honoring Mr. Rotondo’s public service and dedication to his position of councillor.

“This weekend, the City of Revere lost one of our own,” said Visconti. “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Councillor George Rotondo. He was our colleague, our neighbor, and our friend. He served this Council and the city with pride and conviction for 14-plus years in the best way he knew how. Those that knew George know that he was a councillor that wasn’t afraid of voicing his opinion on different issues. The conversation we will have in these chambers won’t be the same without him.

“On behalf of the entire City Council, we would like to express our deepest condolences to the Rotondo family, his loves ones, and everyone that called George a friend. He will be missed by many. May he rest in peace.”

Anthony Zambuto, who served on the City Council with Mr. Rotondo, said that Mr. Rotondo was “a good friend and colleague.”

Zambuto recalled how he and Mr. Rotondo participated in a recount of the vote together last year, with Mr. Rotondo emerging as the victor for a seat on the Council.

“We had our differences politically here and there, but at the recount he was very respectful, and we considered each other friends,” said Zambuto. “He really cared about the city. He had a different style, but he had a good heart, and he was a good guy and a good city councillor. I’m just very saddened by his passing and offer my sincerest condolences to his family.”

State Rep. Jeff Turco lauded Mr. Rotondo’s outstanding service to Revere residents. “Councillor Rotondo served the people of Revere very well,” said Turco. “I am friends with his family, and I grieve with them and for them for their loss.”