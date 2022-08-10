Ryder Revere Hosts FUNraiser For Nantucket Animal Shelter

By Melissa Moore-Randall

As latest summer heat wave continues to bring flocks of people to Revere Beach, Ryder Revere hosted a FUNraiser for four legged friends. On Sunday, three local area businesses hosted the fundraiser to benefit the Nantucket Safe Harbor for Animals (NISHA). Local dogs were treated to cookies from Nana’s Tea Time Treats, collars from Marjon Tondravi, Artisan bones from The Dirty Doodle, and doggie nails trims from All That Jazz Grooming Salon.

Proceeds from the events went to NiSHA which is a non profit animal shelter and welfare organization based in Nantucket, MA that houses homeless, abandoned and relinquished pets. NISHA takes in and cares for Nantucket’s stray and surrendered pets, whether given up due to a move or allergies or found wandering the lanes of Nantucket. All incoming animals receive sterilization, vaccines and a microchip before going on to new homes. They find new homes for those pets who can no longer stay with their families and have a 100% adoption rate for our adoptable animals. Beyond animal care and re-homing, they also offer behavior counseling, animal care training, and financial assistance information to pet owners.

Nana’s Tea Time Treats, owned and operated by Susan Demetri, is a registered 501c3 charity that makes homemade and handmade dog treats that are human grade meaning people can enjoy them too. All of her treats are made out her home. 100% of all proceeds are donated to monthly dog rescue organizations. You can follow Nana’s Tea Time Treats on Instagram and Facebook.

The Dirty Doodle and All That Jazz Dog Grooming operate out of 236 Main Street in Stoneham.

Karen Millerick is the owner of The Dirty Doodle. A Revere native, Karen offers unique dog treats, handmade accessories some including bandanas, poop bag holders, bow ties and collar flowers, raincoats, sweaters, and stylish harnesses, as well as dog grooming, and pet photography. Her husband makes homemade dog bones with 100% portion of the proceeds going to Soi Dog Foundation. The Foundation was established in 2003 in Phuket, Thailand to help street dogs and cats. You can learn more about The Dirty Doodle at www.thedirtydoodle.com.

All That Jazz Dog Grooming is owned and operated by Susan Castine who has worked with animals for over 20 years. The name was inspired by her Dad and his love of Frank Sinatra and Perry Como. Services include grooming and pampering for your pooch. For a quote call 978-404-2903 or visit her website or Facebook.

To learn more about NiSHA you can visit their website at www.nishanimals.org.