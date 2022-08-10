RBC Recognizes ‘Murray’s Tavern’

Immediately after entering Revere from Chelsea, one will see a completely furbished building named “Murray’s Tavern”. The exterior brick of the building has been completely power washed and the wooden siding has been updated. Colorful striped canopies and flower boxes brighten all of the windows and arborvitaes are used to both line the sidewalk and to divide the outdoor seating.

The tavern’s owners, Greg and John Murray, are very aware of the fact that they are situated at the entrance to Revere and have purposefully done all that is possible to present a positive image of the city to anyone passing by. And the Revere Beautification Committee (RBC) cites this as one of the reasons that they have been awarded its “RBC Business Award”.

Greg and John have envisioned a local business that encourages all neighbors to feel comfortable when visiting the tavern. And they have obviously been successful as the RBC saw many local residents in the tavern. In addition, the Murray brothers stress the fact that they are also aware that they themselves must be a good neighbor. So that means that the sidewalks must be swept, that all trash must be picked up, and that noise is kept to a minimum. In addition, the Murrays also make it a priority to use local suppliers and products and to hire local staff.

For the above reasons, the Revere Beautification Committee commends Greg and John Murray for creating a business of which the residents of Revere can be proud.

