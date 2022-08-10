Suffolk Downs Announces New Dog Park, Family-Friendly Summer Activities: New Happenings at the Track Include Hideaway Circus, Touch a Truck and More Programs

Special to the Journal

Summer is in full swing at Suffolk Downs! Residents and visitors of East Boston and Revere have enjoyed programming throughout the spring and early summer months hosted by The HYM Investment Group, “HYM”, the firm leading the redevelopment of Suffolk Downs. People of all ages have flocked to a bi-weekly Sunday fitness series, a Revere Beach sand sculpture pop-up, a job fair and more. HYM also re-opened the Track this past spring as an interim open space where local residents have been able to walk, run and exercise.

As we move into late summer and fall, HYM is excited to announce the next slate of family-friendly summer activities taking place at the Track.

• On Wednesday, August 3rd, HYM opened the first-ever dog park at Suffolk Downs. The dog park is open dawn-dusk daily and is located next to The Track entrance. The new fenced-in park allows dogs to socialize and exercise off-leash and features dog houses, training platforms, hurdle jumps, climbing bridges, and more!

• On Tuesday, August 16th at 4pm and Wednesday, August 17th at 4 and 7pm, Suffolk Downs will welcome “Stars Above”, an outdoor family friendly circus show created by Hideaway Circus. Set to original music, the show is a modern take on the nostalgic small touring circuses from two hundred years ago. Tickets start at $20 and are on sale now.

• On Saturday, August 27th Suffolk Downs is partnering with TrillFit from Roxbury to host their annual fitness festival, TrillFest, at the Track. Enjoy fitness classes, musical performances, food trucks, beer and wine, and more.

• On Sunday, August 28th from 12-7pm Suffolk Downs will host the inaugural Revere Block party in coordination with Next Stop Revere, The City of Revere, Revere Cultural Council. This multicultural event will feature festive live music, performances, cultural cuisines, vendors of all kinds, and family friendly games and activities. This event is free to attend but registration is recommended.

• On Sunday, September 18th from 10am-2pm Suffolk Downs will host a “Touch a Truck” event that will allow an up-close view of tractors, trucks, diggers, police cars, and fire engines as well as kids activities, games, giveaways, food trucks, and craft beer by Rockport Brewing! This event is free to attend but registration is recommended.

“There is something for everyone at Suffolk Downs this summer. Our curated mix of uses and offerings is designed to ensure that the new urban district we are creating is open and welcoming to all,” said HYM Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer Thomas N. O’Brien. “This site has a rich history of entertainment and community events that we are excited to carry on while we undergo construction on the first phase of development in Revere.”

More information about all upcoming events can be found on the Suffolk Downs website and social channels. The Track at Suffolk Downs is open dawn to dusk and is accessible via the MBTA Beachmont and Suffolk Downs Blue Line stations. Free parking is available on site at 525 McClellan Highway in East Boston.

