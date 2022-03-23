License Comm. Addresses Hampton Inn Parking Issue; Approves Temporary Licenses

The Revere License Commission took up a full agenda of items at the commission’s regular monthly meeting last Wednesday, March 16, in the City Council Chamber.

Chairman Robert Selevitch and fellow commission members Daniel Occena and Linda Guinasso were on hand for the meeting.

The chief highlight of the session was a lengthy discussion of the parking problem at the Hampton Inn on Lee Burbank Highway that has proven problematic for access by the city’s emergency vehicles. (See Item #10 below).

In other matters, the commissioners gave their approval for short-term licenses for upcoming special events by various organizations in the city.

Those items and discussions, as well as the rest of the commission’s agenda for the evening, were as follows:

Applications submitted for consideration:

Item #1:

MACIR (Moroccan American Connections in Revere) Whelan School, 107 Newell Street, Rachid Moukhabir, Event Manager: Application for a 1-day Common Victualler and Entertainment License: Application of MACIR for a 1-day Common Victualler and Entertainment license to be exercised on the park of the Whelan School at 107 Newell Street on Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 1 p.m.–8 p.m. for the annual Moroccan Cultural Day event. Expected attendance is 500, amenities to include two food trucks and musical performances.

Well-known Revere resident Rachid Moukhabir presented the application on behalf of the Moroccan American Connections in Revere, a local non-profit organization that was established in 2016.

The festival has been held for the past six years and has been a popular event in the city.

“This has been a very good event for the community,” noted Selevitch.

The commission received a letter from City Council member Richard Serino expressing his support for the event and the license.

The commission unanimously approved the issuance of the license.

Item #2:

Revere Restaurant Group, Inc., d/b/a Tio Juan’s Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant 85, American Legion Highway, Sean M. Casey, Manager: Application for a Change of Officers/Directors and Transfer of Stock: Application of Revere Restaurant Group, Inc. d/b/a Tio Juan’s Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant, Sean M. Casey, Manager, for a change of officers/directors, and a transfer of stock.

Jodene Scott, a vice-president with the parent company of the local restaurant, presented the application to the commission. She noted that this is simply a matter of a transfer of stock among the owners and there will be no changes in the operation of the current business.

The commission unanimously approved the application.

Item #3:

Blanchard’s Revere, Inc., 286 American Legion Highway Bridget Hurd, Manager: Application for a Change of Officers/Directors, Change of Ownership, and Transfer of Stock: Application of Blanchard’s Revere, Inc., Bridget Hurd, Manager, for a change of officers/directors, change of ownership, and transfer of stock.

Atty. Marcy Costa of the Boston firm of McDermott, Quilty, and Miller presented the application and appeared with Ms. Hurd. She explained to the commission that the passing of a former board member of Blanchard’s has resulted in the transfer of his 49% ownership interest to his wife. There will be no changes to the operation of the business.

The commission unanimously approved the application.

Item #4:

Shun, Inc., d/b/a Parkway Convenience, 190A Revere Beach Parkway, Mitten Patel, Manager:

Application for a Change of Officers/Directors and Change of Manager: Application of Shuban, Inc. d/b/a Parkway Convenience, Mitten Patel, Manager, for a change of officers/directors and a change of manager from Meena Patel.

Atty. John Mooradian of Lynn presented the application along with Meena Patel to the commission.

The commissioners had no questions and unanimously approved the change of officers and manager.

Item #5:

Two Brothers Hospitality, LLC d/b/a Murray’s Tavern, 118 Broadway, John Murray, Manager:

Application for a Change of Hours: Application of Two Brothers Hospitality, LLC d/b/a Murray’s Tavern, John Murray, Manager, for a change of opening hours to 11 a.m. from 4 p.m.

John Murray presented the application to the commission. Murray said he is seeking the change in hours in order to start serving lunch. He also noted that with St. Patrick’s Day the following day, he wanted to start immediately.

“I think it’s a great idea and a great place,” noted Guinasso.

“What’s going to be on the menu for St. Paddy’s Day?” she asked with a smile and Murray told her of what sounded like a delicious St. Patrick’s Day menu.

“You’re doing a good job and it’s a great addition to the city,” added Selevitch.

The commission approved the application unanimously.

Item #6

Triangle Pro, Inc., d/b/a Billy Tse’s, 441 Revere Street, Jin Fang Wang, Manager: Application for an Alteration of Premises: Application of Triangle Pro, Inc. d/b/a Billy Tse’s, Jin Fang Wang, Manager, for an alteration of premises to add a sushi bar in the licensed premises.

Mr. Wang presented the details of the application. He said there will be a separate sushi bar in the front of his present establishment. He also presented the new menu to the commissioners.

The commissioners had no questions, though Guinasso noted that there is an issue about parking in the neighborhood. However, Wang informed the commission that the nearby Tufts Health facility will allow parking for his customers on weekends, which Guinasso said will be welcome news for the neighbors.

The commission approved the application unanimously.

Item #7:

Hang Thai Pham, d/b/a Seas the Day, 320 Revere Beach Boulevard. Dinh Pham, Manager:

Application for a Common Victualler and Entertainment License: Application of Hang Thai Pham d/b/a Seas the Day, 320 Revere Beach Boulevard, Dinh Pham, Manager, for a Common Victualler and Entertainment license to be exercised at the same location. Requested seating is 72 inside, 32 outside, requested hours are Sunday – Saturday 7 a.m. – 11 p.m., and requested entertainment is Widescreen Cable TV and Radio.

The commission was informed that there will be soft music, not loud music, and that the opening hours in the morning are meant to accommodate senior citizens who might like to get breakfast at a low cost.

In response to a question from Guinasso, the commission was informed that seafood and Asian food will be the focus of the restaurant for lunch and dinner.

Ocean inquired about the entertainment and was informed that there will be only soft music and no live music.

There were no proponents, but a resident of Revere Beach Blvd. said he was opposed to the amount of outside seating. He said that as a disabled person who occasionally uses a wheelchair, outside seating makes it difficult to use the sidewalk. He said that he had tripped outside of an establishment on Revere Beach Blvd., which had taken all of the sidewalk, and had broken his jaw.

“It’s outrageous that people can take over the public sidewalk,” he said.

However, Guinasso said that the issue of using the sidewalk is not within the commission’s purview. She said that it is up to the Dept. of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) to allow businesses whether to use the sidewalk and that it is her understanding that there must be a four-foot wide pathway to allow for pedestrian access.

Selevitch noted that the diagram presented to the board with the petition indicated that the applicant will not infringe upon the four-foot buffer zone.

In addition, Revere Deputy Fire Chief Paul Cheever spoke to the commission and said that his department will be looking at the issue and will take the necessary steps with DCR to ensure that all of the businesses on the boulevard comply with the four-foot requirement.

The commission approved the application unanimously, though wth the stipulation that if there are complaints about the outdoor seating encroaching on the public sidewalk, the commission will revisit the issue.

Item #8:

Boston Renegades, Harry Della Russo Stadium, Park Avenue, Benjamin Brown, Event Manager:

Application for (5) 1-day Malt/Wine Licenses and a Mobile Food Vendor Special Event License: Application of Boston Renegades for five 1-day licenses to serve malt/wine beverages at Harry Della Russo Stadium and host a mobile food vendor on five separate Saturdays, as follows: 1) Saturday, April 30, 2022; 2) Saturday, May 7, 2022; 3) Saturday, May 21, 2022; 2) Saturday, June 11, 2022; 3) Saturday, June 25, 2022. Requested hours for each event shall be from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Events are professional women’s tackle football games.(Continued from last meeting)

This matter initially came up at the commission’s February meeting, but action was postponed until the March meeting.

Mr. Brown, the general manager of the Renegades, presented the application. He told the commission that the Renegades have used Harry Della Russo (HDR) Stadium as their home field for the past five years and that a license to serve beer, wine, and food had been approved last year by the commission.

He noted that the Renegades have been national champions for the past three seasons and never have lost a game at HDR.

He said up to 1000 fans attend the team’s games and that it is an adult league. He also said that alcohol is not served after the end of the third quarter.

“This is a family-friendly atmosphere and we would like to have the opportunity to serve food and alcoholic beverages (beer and wine) for our fans,” said Brown.

“It’s a great event and I enjoy watching the girls play,” said Guinasso.

“I’m excited to see you once again this season,” said Occena, who noted that he is a youth football coach.

There were no opponents and the board approved the application unanimously.

Item #9:

Kenneth G. LaFauci, d/b/a Brothers Auto Body 16 Naples Road, Kenneth G. LaFauci, Manager:

Application for a Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer License: Application of Kenneth G. LaFauci d/b/a Brothers Auto Body, for a Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer License, said license to be exercised at 16 Naples Road. Requested hours are Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and requested number of cars for sale is two (2)

(Continued from last meeting.)

This matter once again was continued at the request of the applicant.

HEARINGS

Item #10:

MHF Logan Operating V, LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn Revere 230 Lee Burbank Highway Corey Cassano, Manager:

Hearing: Hearing into multiple fire safety violations and violations of conditions of parking lot license.

Atty. James Cipoletta appeared on behalf of the licensee, along with Sam Sudah, the new general manager of the hotel.

Cipoletta said that the company has engaged a firm, VPNE, which specializes in parking issues for hospitals and hotels, that will be on-site for two months and that will analyze the situation and inform the hotel of what steps need to be taken to be in compliance with the law.

Deputy Fire Chief Paul Cheever told the commission that there have been seven notices of violations issued to the company since December of 2019, but the issue still has not been addressed.

He said that egresses have been blocked and that large trucks, in addition to regular passenger vehicles with out-of-state plates, have been blocking the fire lanes. He also said that the Park and Fly vehicles have blocked the access to the hotel to such an extent that hotel guests are unable to park on the premises and that a recent ambulance call resulted in the ambulance having to park on the highway, rather than being able to pull up to the hotel entrance.

He also asserted that vehicles with out-of-state plates are parking at various other locations throughout the city.

In response to a question from Guinasso, it was noted that 375 cars are allowed to park on the premises, which are allocated among a Park and Fly operation that is run by the hotel, parking for the hotel’s guests, and a separate car rental company that leases parking spaces from the hotel.

Sudah, who took over as the new general manger of the hotel three months ago, said he is aware of the problem and is addressing the issue immediately with the help of the parking specialist company.

“This is alarming to me that this is happening, Something has to be done,” said Guinasso, who suggested that offending vehicles be ticketed and towed.

“It seems to me that there is a deliberate inaction by the management,” said Occena. “The song and dance that is happening today is not acceptable. Something severe or dire is going to happen and something has to be done.”

Jim Marcotte, who operates Select Parking, which leases space in the parking lot from the hotel for his rental vehicles, then spoke to the commission, stating that the problem stems from a nearby vehicle rental company that is referring overflow vehicles to the lot. He also said that contactless car rental companies also are using the lot without permission.

“There is no doubt this is a hazard,” said Marcotte, who has reduced the number of cars he rents from 194 to 100 and who further stated that his company has no relationship with the Park and Fly business that is operated by the hotel.

Marcotte also assured the commission that none of the cars he rents will be in the fire lanes and that the parking logistics company being hired, VPNE, will take care of the problem of unauthorized vehicles parking on the premises.

After hearing some additional comments from Cheever, Sudah, and Cipoletta, the commission voted to continue the matter for a period of 60 days to review the matter based on the report from VPNE.

“If we have to hear about this again, I will be in favor of a lengthy suspension,” warned Guinasso.

Communications:

1. Notification from Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) of approval of application of MFRP Corp. d/b/a The Squire for an alteration of premises.

License Renewals

Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer:

Mario’s Service Center, Inc.

Common Victualler:

Manne’s Bakery Company, Inc. d/b/a Manne’s Bakery, 910 Broadway

Mehrun Islam d/b/a 7-Eleven #34393, 127 Broadway

Peter Fotopoulos d/b/a Peter’s Super Beef, 1485 North Shore Road

Romero Jimenez Corp. d/b/a Olympia Market, 5 Atlantic Avenue

The commission has a special meeting set for today (March 23) at 10:00.