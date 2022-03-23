Future Use of Vacant McKinley School is Nearing a Final Decision

The vacant McKinley School property and its future use have been the topic of presentations and discussion at community meetings and workshops.

Julie DeMauro, McKinley School project coordinator along with Tech Leng, director of the Department of Planning and Community Development, said several residents have participated in the group discussions and voiced what they would like to see at the former elementary school on Yeamans Street.

“We’ve had three community meetings and there will be one final Zoom workshop (Wednesday at 3 p.m.),” related DeMauro, who is also the city’s transportation coordinator.

“The final presentation of plans for the McKinley School will be at a public meeting during the last week of April.”

DeMauro said part of the McKinley School will most likely be used for a Revere Public Schools’ centralized, early childhood education and care center.

“The additional space will be used for community space, whether it be work force development, art, or small business incubator space – that’s what these meetings have been all about,” said DeMauro. “The goal is to have the building open regularly throughout the day and operating simultaneously with the early childhood program.”

Patrick Keefe, the city councillor of Ward 4 where the McKinley School is located, has been closely monitoring the meetings and has had numerous conversations with his constituents.

“Since the closure of the McKinley School, its future use has been a constant subject in my conversations with the [Mayor Brian Arrigo] Administration and the School Department,” said Keefe. “Recognizing the needs for more early childhood education and theater performance and arts space, I will be excited to see the future of this historic and beautiful property we have at the McKinley School.

“I want to stress to residents and neighbors we are not entertaining the idea of selling this property. It will be used to the betterment and benefit of our community.”

Residents can weigh in on the plans for the McKinley School in an online survey on the city’s website.

“It’s going to be a two-to-three-year project,” said DeMauro. “The plan is to eventually renovate the McKinley School depending on the future use of the building. The grant from Mass Development allows us to put the City of Revere in line for future funding related to structural integrity, environmental concerns, and other things that need to be addressed before the building is renovated.”