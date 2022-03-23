RHS Principal Dr. Perella and Deputy Principal Mrs. Tuckman Announce Their Departures

Revere High School will lose two of its high profile leaders next year. Last week, RHS Principal Dr. John Perella and Deputy Principal Leah Tuckman both submitted their resignations to School Superintendent Dr. Dianne Kelly.

“Since the summer of 1997, I have been fortunate to serve as a teacher, coach, dean, vice principal, and now as the high school principal in my hometown,” said Perella. “I consider this an honor, a privilege, and an incredible responsibility. All great journeys come to an end, and my tenure as the Principal of RHS has reached its conclusion-I will not be returning to RHS in the fall.”

Perella thanked the RHS community for the trust and support they have given him during these past four years.

“This extraordinary community needs a school leader who can take the torch and push forward with relentless energy and excitement,” said Perella. “It is time for me to pass it on. Revere is a city like no other. Within it is genuine beauty, truly exciting potential and possibility, and deep-seated challenges and barriers. RHS is front and center in the struggles that define our time. I wish you all the best and look forward to being an observer of the next chapter of the RHS journey.”

Perella has been a teacher, athletic coach, and administrator at Revere High School since 1997. In 2012, Perella took over as the Headmaster at Medford High School but returned to RHS as its principal in 2018.

Since 2013 Perella has also taught A Critical History of Education at Tufts University.

He received a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, a Master of Arts in Teaching History, and a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies (CAGS) in School Leadership from Salem State University, and a Doctorate in Urban Educational Leadership from the University of Massachusetts Boston.

Deputy Principal of RHS Tuckman has been an educator for the past 17 years.

Before coming to RHS three years ago, Tuckman spent six years at the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). There she supported identified districts throughout the Commonwealth in strategically accessing and using professional development and targeted assistance to improve instruction.

She also taught high school and middle school math and served as a mathematics department chair in both the Boston Public Schools and the San Francisco Unified School District.

“I have given everything to Revere High School over the last three years and the thought of leaving is simultaneously heartbreaking and consoling,” said Tuckman. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we have accomplished together. We have collaboratively survived a pandemic, we are owning the 5 principles of Competency Based Learning, we are sending kids into select colleges and careers and we are cultivating good human beings who advocate for themselves and use their voices. None of this will change when I leave.”

Tuckman called RHS a very special and incredible place to have worked for the past three years.

“I will never forget our car parade graduation or the youth-led rally and march across the city in protest against racism, racial violence, and police brutality,” she said. “I will always be grateful to the educators that stepped up to help with both academic and social-emotional student support, coverage needs and teacher leadership roles. I will most certainly miss you and our amazing students.”

In response to Perella and Tuckman’s resignations, Dr Kelly said the last two years have not been easy ones for school leaders.

“Both have made the decision that their work-life balance needs some adjustment,” said Kelly. “In terms of stress, I would put the job of High School principal and deputy principal at a level comparable to the superintendent or assistant superintendent jobs. I am not terribly surprised by their decisions but I do feel this is a good time for all of us to consider what kind of leaders will best serve students and staff as we move forward. I invite you to meet with me for a group discussion about the characteristics we need in the next building leadership team, our priority areas of focus, and whether or not the current admin structure is well suited to the needs of students and staff.”

Kelly said she plans to hold this group discussion in the RHS Learning Commons on Tuesday, March 28 at 5:00 pm and translation services will be available.