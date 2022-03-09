Local Resident Publishes Book About Personal Struggles

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Longtime Revere resident Gina Iapicca Mahoney is now a published author. Mahoney’s book, My Flight to Freedom: The Uncut Truth recently hit bookshelves.

Born and raised in Winthrop, Mahoney graduated from Winthrop High School and attended cosmetology school where she graduated in 1994. While participating in Massachusetts beauty pageants in 1992 and 1993, Mahoney disclosed a painful secret to the judges including a decade of mental, sexual and physical abuse. “This book takes you step-by-step with everything I went through … uncut. I also get into how I raised two beautiful children and while also being a victim of circumstance in that way actually heightened my spiritual awareness and intuitive abilities. This brought me to realize that I am actually here to help and heal people which I do every single day and enjoy doing it.”

Mahoney went on to add, “The inspiration to write the book was to help other women and men who have been through similar situations, to show them that there is light at the end of the tunnel, and you’re never alone. It also is to show that there is somebody that understands exactly what they are going through and how and why they went through all of the emotions that they suffered. I want people to know that there are so many repercussions from being badly abused but If you recognize all the signs and work on yourself, you can turn any tragedy around, make it to be a positive experience and bring help and hope to other people. Anybody or anything should not have to ruin your beautiful life that you deserve to live. You are a hero and the power lies in you.

Gina’s book is now available on Amazon. You can also meet Gina at a book signing on Saturday, March 26th at Coastal Yoga located at 19 Somerset Avenue in Winthrop from 2:30-4:30.