Councillor Ira Novoselsky Celebrates 75th Birthday

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky said he is grateful to the many residents who reached out to wish him a happy birthday.

Novoselsky celebrated his 75th birthday on March 2. City Council President Gerry Visconti, on behalf of the Council, presented Novoselsky a special citation at the last Council meeting.

“I feel like I’m 39,” said Novoselsky. “I’m still busy and moving on.”

A lifelong Revere resident, Novoselsky graduated in 1965 from Revere High School and in 1975 from UMass/Lowell following his service in the United States Army. He is the Past National Commander of the Jewish War Veterans of the U.S.A.

Novoselsky is the dean of the Revere City Council, an esteemed title that goes to the councillor who has served the longest on the Council.

“I’m 22 (years) on the Council, going on to 24,” said Novoselsky. “I’m not only the dean for longest continuous service, but I’m the oldest.”

Excited about his new term on the Council, Novoselsky said he will be in his customary seat in the Chambers for the next meeting on March 14. “I’m into my new term already and looking forward to it,” said Novoselsky.

The popular, 12-term councillor attended Mayor’s Arrigo State of the City Address March 3, stating, “I loved the Mayor’s speech. I thought it was excellent, well-done.”

Novoselsky lives on Dehon Street, “in the same house I was born in.” Ira and his wife, Shelley, have a son (Seth Novoselsky), and two granddaughters (Olivia Novoselsky, 20, and Charleigh Novoselsky, who turns 15 on March 17).