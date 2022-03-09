RHS Model UN Participates in First Off-Campus Conference since 2020

Special to the Journal

Last month, Revere High School Model UN students had the opportunity to participate in the BOSMUN XXI Conference coordinated by Boston University’s International Affairs Association held over the weekend of February 4-6 at the Marriot Copley Place. Despite the challenges presented by the public health issues, the conference was attended by students from dozens of schools from as far away as California and Mexico. This was the first off campus conference the RHS team has participated in since March of 2020, and the experience to gather in person to discuss current events, share different perspectives, and negotiate potential solutions was appreciated by all involved.

Thirteen students from RHS represented countries or individuals on committees that addressed topics ranging from Crypto Currency to Vaccine Equity, Climate Change to Press Freedom and Responsibilities. For most, this was their first in-person conference. At the awards ceremony, two RHS students were singled out for strong performances: Junior Hana Menkari earned an Honorable Mention award for her role as delegate from Turkey in the INSTRAW committee, and Junior Reem Elouardi was awarded Outstanding Delegate for representing Ecuador in the SOCHUM Committee.

RHS MUN is now preparing to participate in the Clark University MUN Conference to be held on March 26th at their Worcester campus. Later in the spring the club expects to attend the RMUN Conference at Northeastern.