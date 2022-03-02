McKenna, Rose Spar Over Central Ave. Lot Parking Meters

The Revere Traffic Commission held its regular meeting last Thursday, February 17, in the City Councilor Joseph A. Del Grosso Council Chambers of Revere City Hall.

DPW Supt. Paul Argenzio chaired the meeting that was attended by fellow members City Engineer Nicholas Rystrom, Fire Chief Chris Bright, and Police Chief Dave Callahan.

Although most of the items on the agenda for the meeting were routine, the item calling for the removal of the parking meters from the Central Avenue municipal parking lot, which had been filed by city councilors Al Fiore and Joannne McKenna, drew a significant amount of discussion.

The exact language of the councillors’ request was as follows:

Councillors Fiore and McKenna: Request the Traffic Commission to remove the parking meters from the Central Avenue Municipal Parking Lot.

The commission received a memo from City Auditor Richard Viscay. Viscay’s letter, which was read aloud by Argenzio, explained the purpose behind the meters, noting that though the City Council voted to install the 140 parking meters in 1983, they were not placed into the lot until 2021 pursuant to a request filed by former Parking Director Jim Rose for installation of the meters.

Viscay said the meters were designed for parking longer than two hours and that employees of local businesses can obtain a parking pass at $100 per year. Parking is free at night, on weekends, and on holidays for residents with resident parking stickers. There also is free parking for Senior Center members and visitors.

Viscay also noted that the administration of Mayor Brian Arrigo has moved to allow for the revenue generated by the meters to be used for the creation of a Parking Benefits District improvements program.

“In summary, I feel that any vote to remove these meters is premature and that we should reinvest all money generated into funding a Parking Benefit District,” Viscay concluded.

Although Fiore was not present for the meeting, McKenna stated that she had not been made aware of the letter regarding the Parking Benefits District.

“I was not included in this, I never had been made aware of this,” said McKenna. “Transparency is one of my biggest issues with city government and to leave the Ward 1 councillor out of the dialogue is wrong. Do I agree with this, with what’s happening? Yes, I do. But give me the respect as the ward councillor and bring me into the conversation. We have to work together.

“I had no idea there were going to be meters in this lot,” she added.

McKenna then explained that residents of adjacent streets, including one resident whose niece is her caretaker who formerly parked in the lot for free, now must pay the meter fees.

“All I want is four free spaces for residents who abut the lot and who previously had been able to park there for years,” concluded McKenna.

Julie DeMauro from the Dept. of Planning and Community Development explained the history behind the installation of the meters.

“Non-residents were parking in the lot and taking the bus,” said DeMauro. “The business owners themselves are happy with the program….It’s been a benefit for the Broadway business district.”

Jim Rose, former Parking Director for the city, said he was there to “clear the air and remind everyone of the many positives brought to the city by the Parking Department.

“Parking had been a complete mess in the city,” continued Rose. He said that all existing meters were replaced with modern meters and there always has been “crystal-clear transparency,” as he looked toward McKenna.

“The Central Ave. parking lot was a mess,” Rose continued. “It has been cleaned up and it is much more presentable than it ever has been in the past. The reason for the meters is to provide for overflow parking, at a reduced rate, when the parking spaces on Broadway are full. All other cities and towns in the area have similar programs and charge more than we do.”

Rose also addressed McKenna’s comments and wondered why she had not been involved prior to this, pointing out that there had been public meetings by the Traffic Commission prior to the installation of the meters.

Babbo, Rose’s successor, spoke about the advantages of the business permit program for Broadway businesses.

McKenna then addressed Rose directly. “I have no problem with what is being done at the lot, just that I was not included in the conversation. The community planners and you could have called me,” she said. “I want four parking spaces for the residents…very simple.”

“I suggest that you put in a specific request to address that issue,” said Argenzio. “But what we have before us now is the removal of all the meters from the lot.”

“The lot has never looked better and I think you can attribute that to the meters,” said Police Chief Callahan. “Since the meters have been there, you can see a huge difference. It would not be a wise idea to remove the meters. Councillor McKenna can put some language to us to get some relief for those residents.”

The commission tabled the request to move the matter to a public hearing and suggested that McKenna file a new motion specifically addressing the issue of obtaining relief for the adjacent residents.

In other business, the commission addressed the following items on the evening’s agenda which included the following proposed amendments to the parking and traffic regulations of the City of Revere:

Public Hearings:

1. Amend Schedule XI of Title 10 Handicapped Person Parking Areas by adding-34 Page St and 12 Hichborn St.

Ralph DeCicco, the chairman of the Revere Handicapped Commission, presented this petition and explained that the requests meet the criteria for the installation of handicapped parking signs. The commission unanimously approved the petition.

2. Amend Schedule IV of Title 10-Isolated Stop Signs by adding a three-way stop at Ellerton St and Argyle St.

There were neither opponents nor proponents. There would be an additional stop sign for west-bound traffic on Argyle St. The commission approved the amendment.

3. Amend Schedule IV of Title 10-Isolated Stop Signs by adding: Burbank St. at Mountain Ave. for southbound traffic on Burbank St.

Sgt. Chris Giannino explained the need for the stop sign and the commission approved the amendment unanimously.

4. Amend Schedule IV of title 10-Isolated Stop Signs by adding Mill Street at Vinal St. a four-way stop.

Councillor McKenna spoke in support of the stop signs.

“People have been blowing through the intersection and there have been a lot of accidents there,” said McKenna. “When people are coming off the Revere Beach Parkway on Vinal St., they are flying down there. We need a four-way stop sign.”

Giannino told the commission that there presently are stop signs at that location, but that they are on utility poles that have obstructed views for motorists. He said that proper signs, on their own poles, be installed at that location.

The commission approved the measure unanimously.

5. Amend Schedule IX of Title 10-Resident Parking Streets by adding Haddon St ., 24-7.

McKenna also spoke on this issue.

“Haddon St. only has one-sided parking and the residents have no ability to park there because it is loaded with cars from residents on streets from all over,” McKenna said. She also explained that there also may be issues with MBTA commuters parking there.

Parking Director Nick Babbo addressed the commission and explained how the parking sticker program allows residents with stickers to park on adjacent streets.

McKenna responded that other areas of the city have their own parking restrictions for their neighborhoods.

After Giannino and Babbo informed the commission of potential enforcement issues, the commission voted to table the motion in order to look into it further.

Requests:

1. Request is to amend Schedule XIV of Title 10 – Bus Stops To extend the Bus Stop #4761 from the current existing 50 feet to approximately 80 feet. The current ordinance shows the Bus Stop is 0 feet in length.

The bus stop at issue is in front of the Jack Satter House. The commission voted to send the matter to a public hearing.

2. Request the Traffic Commission to amend the residential parking program to allow for non-resident customers patronizing business establishments with liquor licenses beyond 12:00AM to park their vehicles without receiving a ticket and/or being towed.

Ward 3 Councilor Anthony Cogliandro, sponsor of the amendment, said he filed it to help businesses and civic clubs in the area whose customers have been receiving tickets.

Babbo said he opposed the blanket rule. He said that his department typically does not give tickets in these areas in consideration of the patrons of the establishments. He said that some recent tickets were given by a new employee who was unaware of the current practice.

The commissioners voted to move the request to a public hearing.

3. Request to amend Schedule XI of Title 10 Handicapped Person Parking Areas by adding 74 Victoria St. and 15 Elliot Rd.

DeCicco said there is an issue at the 74 Victoria St. location because there is no parking allowed on that side of the street.

McKenna spoke on behalf of the person making the request. “She really does need a handicapped space,” said McKenna.

“Under any circumstances, we cannot put a handicapped parking sign on a No Parking This Side of the Street area,” said Argenzio.

The board voted not to move the request for 74 Victoria St. to a public hearing.

After DeCicco informed the board that the request for 15 Eliot Rd. met the legal requirements, the board voted to move it to a public hearing.

4. Request to amend Schedule IV of Title 10 Isolated Stop Signs by removing Conant Street for Northeast bound and Southwest bound traffic at the intersection of Rumney Road. Further, that the DPW be directed to remove the stop sign upon the approval of the amendment.

Cogliandro asked to have the stop sign removed because the two side streets now have become one-way streets since the stop sign was put in place.

The motion was moved to a public hearing.

6. Fire Lane review on Naples Rd. per Chief Bright:

Bright suggested that the fire lane be maintained on the north side of the roadway and the south side be identified as 24/7 resident parking only, which will give some relief to the residents on the street.

Babbo expressed his support for Chief Bright’s motion.

The commission voted 4-0 in favor of the motion.

7. Request to amend the parking regulations to include 17 Dehon St. to make the residents eligible for parking stickers.

Sgt. Giannino reminded the commission that the commission has been carving out exceptions, building-by-building, throughout the city, for buildings that had been granted parking variances.

The commission voted to move the matter to a public hearing.