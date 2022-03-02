RPD School Resource Officer Building Boxing Program at RHS

By Melissa Moore-Randall

One of the most familiar and popular faces at Revere High School (RHS) is Revere Public School Student Resource Officer Joe Singer. Officer Singer is actively involved in dealing with the day to day issues at RHS working closing with administration. However, when he is not walking the halls of Revere High (which has a student population of almost 2,100 students), he is running a boxing program for high school students out of his tiny Police Office located near Roland Merullo Field House.

Joe’s interest in boxing began in high school. “I played Revere Little League baseball and basketball up until eighth grade, but as high school approached, I began to lose interest in sports. I played pick up games of basketball and tackle football around the neighborhood, but never anything organized. My grades were trash, I skipped classes, and I was on my way down a bad path. I remember serving an in school suspension for fighting. The in-house monitor, Steve, inquired about my experiences with boxing. I explained that me and my uncle used to hit the heavy bag hanging from the tree in our backyard, and he had taught me the basics, but I had no formal coaching. He told me to come down to the JCC (Jewish Community Center) on Nahant Ave, and check out the PAL (Police Athletic League) Boxing program.”

“I remember my first day, I walked in like a lion and walked out like a mouse. I was instantly humbled by kids half my size and half my weight. Some of the quietest kids I nonchalantly passed in the hallways were the most humbling, well mannered, and well trained warriors that you’d have never known. I remember my entire outlook had changed. The tough guys weren’t the troublemakers out on the street and in the cafeteria brawling. They were in the gym and in the ring.”

At 17 years old, Joe joined the Marine Corps and was shipped off to Parris Island just 6 days after high school graduation. “I remember flying home from boot camp, and still not being old enough to get a tattoo. Throughout my four years of active service and two combat deployments to Afghanistan (2001-02, 2002-03), I always found time to practice my skills. Boxing always helped me focus, whether it was to destress, or just get in a good sweat. Turning 40 this year, boxing is still my go to stress reliever.”

Joe decided to use his positive experiences with boxing with the students at Revere High School. “The past 15 years on RPD have been a rollercoster ride, particularly with trying to stay in boxing-shape and injury free. I’ve always felt self conscious walking into big corporate gyms, especially after returning from an injury. Yet, I have always felt comfortable in the fighting community, whether it’s returning to the gym after some time off, or dropping into a new gym to train and spar with someone new. I have met numerous coaches, amatuers, and pro fighters that would literally give you the wraps off their hands, or the shirt off their backs to keep you moving forward, and continue to fight. You never know what people are going through, or what battles they may be fighting, so the fact that you even mustered up the courage to get yourself to the doorstep of the gym is a win in itself, and no legit coach or trainer would ever turn someone like that away. “

When Singer started at Revere High School as the School Resource Officer, he made a promise to himself to start back up the boxing program like he enjoyed as a teenager.

“With the help of our Grant writer Kathy Callahan, I was awarded a Revere Cares Mini grant. At the beginning of the school year 2019-2020, Mayor Arrigo, Chief Callahan, pro boxing-trainer Joe Lake from Revere DPW, Sergeant Dennis Hickey, and myself were all scouting out locations to make this happen. Sadly, Covid crept up and halted our plans.”

“When the High School switched to remote learning in 2020, I was put back on the night shift at RPD, but continued making my own purchases, and transforming my small office at the high school into a boxing room, for when we did finally return to in person learning. I had previously gathered a list of approximately 20 interested students, so when we did return, we were all ready to go.”

The program is open to all Revere High and Seacoast students in grades 9-12. It runs after school on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2:30-3:30 out of the Revere Police Office inside the high school.

“Just recently, the Principal and AP staff have allowed students to drop in during their lunch break, gym class, or advisory periods as long as it has been approved by their teacher. I’m hoping as the program grows, this could potentially develop into an elective. We’re also in the process of starting a female only class with female coaches. Lincoln School Gym teacher April Feeney and Revere Firefighter Tyler D’Angelo have teamed up together to make this happen.”

In addition to Singer, there are several other volunteers including pro-boxer Greg “The Villain” Vendetti , who fights out of Broadway Boxing in Everett. Greg currently holds the WBC Silver Super Welterweight Champion belt. Revere Police Officers Guido Patrizzi, Emelio Fusco, Kennan Resic, Bryan Brenes, John Cafarelli, Joseph Duca, Stephen Ahern, and Sargeants Internicola and Hickey. All of the Officers who have volunteered their time are military trained, or have competed at least 1 USA Boxing sanctioned amateur bout with Massachusetts State Police Boxing.

The program does not have any official sponsorships to date. “Chief Callahan sponsored the club’s tee shirts that are in the process of being printed, and we were awarded a Revere Cares mini grant in 2019 to buy gloves, wraps and other miscellaneous items. Greg donated a couple of heavy bags, a round timer, and I’ve purchased and donated my own personal equipment and gear that I’ve accumulated throughout the years. We haven’t reached out for sponsorship yet, but will be in the near future; especially with our growing class.”

Singer is really excited about the expanding program. “I enjoy giving the kids an outlet and being someone dependable they can talk to. It’s not just about boxing, it’s about passing on wisdom from years of life experiences, and being a positive male role model some of them need. I feel it’s important for these kids to see the police officers in a positive light, not just when we’re responding to calls for service. I’m a father of two, I look out for these kids, and speak to them the same way I would my own.”

In addition to the need for sponsors, the program could also use a new space. “We have already outgrown our small space. Our increased interest in boxing took off right away, so being able to provide an everyday club due to scheduling constraints, and lack of help is something we’re looking to rectify. We’re hoping at some point as the program expands, to build an actual boxing ring. Train like a champion, feel like a champion.”

Dr. John Perella, Principal of Revere High School, noted how the program is helping support students. “The RHS boxing program, designed by our resource officer Joe Singer, is one of the ways we have been able to connect and support students this year. To date, tens of students have found a home in this program that emphasizes respect, self-discipline and hard work.”

If you would like to learn more information about the program or be a sponsor, you can contact Joe Singer at [email protected]