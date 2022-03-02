Arrigo to Deliver Fourth State of the City Address

Special to the Journal

Mayor Brian Arrigo will deliver his fourth State of the City Address, highlighting the city’s significant growth and success and outlining plans to position Revere for the next generation on Thursday March 3 at 6:30 p.m.

As a Gateway City disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Revere quickly built and deployed a new social infrastructure that continues to support the city in driving equitable change, uniquely positioning it for future success. Mayor Arrigo will articulate how these networks of human, business and capital investments, and prudent financial management, are propelling the future growth of the city to best serve its residents.

Mayor Arrigo will outline his plans to capture the momentum of progress; drive new revenues and direct new investment in programs, policies, services and infrastructure to provide the value all people who live, work and raise families in Revere deserve.

The event will be held at Springhill Suites by Marriott Hotel, 400 Ocean Ave, Revere. Residents are invited to attend or can watch the proceedings on Revere TV.