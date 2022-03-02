News

Happy Birthday, Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky

by  •  •
Last Monday evening at the regular meeting of the Revere City Council, Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky was presented a Revere City Council citation for his 75th birthday by Council Presidet Gerry Visconti. Councillor Novoselsky has served the City of Revere as a councillor for over 20 years, and is now considered the “Dean” of the Revere City Council. The Revere Journal joins the Revere City Council wishing Councillor Novoselsky a very Happy Birthday

