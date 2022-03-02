Revere City Council Stands in Solidarity With Ukraine

The Revere City Council voted unanimously on a resolution Monday night affirming support for Ukrainian sovereignty, the people of Ukraine, and their right to self-determination.

The late motion submitted by Councillor Richard Serino pointed out that Revere is home to many who have sought a better life in the United States of America due to unrest in other countries around the world, including many Eastern-Europeans.

The resolution by Serino, and adopted by the entire Council, states that, “the Revere City Council stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine in their fight against Russian oppression, aggression, and annexation” and that, “Revere stands in support of our Ukrainian-American friends and neighbors who are residents of the City in Revere and who might, themselves, have family and friends who remain in Ukraine during these uncertain times.”

“As the Ukrainian National Anthem states, “Ukraine’s freedom has not yet perished. Ukraine is not yet dead, nor its glory and freedom. Fate shall smile once more. And we too shall rule in a free land of our own and will lay down our souls and our bodies to attain our freedom,” said Serino after the resolution was read by the clerk. “I understand that as a city council across the world from where these events are currently taking place we don’t have the authority to do anything tangible that will ease this global situation. However we can and we should use our voice and our platform to let our Ukrainian American residents know that we stand with them in solidarity, and that we, not only as Councillors but as Americans, believe in democracy and the right to live in a free society. More importantly, as human beings, we recognize that what’s going on in the Ukraine is immoral and wrong. On the same token we should show that average citizens and local leaders in the United States stand with the Ukrainian people, and that we admire them for their tenacity and for sticking to their convictions.”