Community Leader Aklog Limeneh Honored During Annual Black Excellence on the Hill

On Monday, February 28th, Revere resident and Community Leader Aklog Limeneh was honored by the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus (MBLLC) during their annual “Black Excellence on the Hill” event, which took place virtually this year due to the COVID pandemic. Each February, as a part of celebrations to mark Black History Month, the MBLLC hosts this event to celebrate and honor Black leaders from across the Commonwealth.

Among the leaders recognized in this year’s event was Revere Community Leader, Aklog Limeneh, who was nominated to be recognized as the Sixteenth Suffolk District’s honoree this year by State Representative Jessica A. Giannino.

Aklog Limeneh.

“Since Aklog has lived in Revere, he has been heavily involved in community-based organizations that serve to better the city. He is an outstanding member in the community who displays values of humble leadership,” said Representative Giannino. “As a lifelong Revere resident, I am proud to have a man like Aklog serving the community in which I grew up in. Congratulations, Aklog, and thank you for all you do for Revere.”

Aklog immigrated to the Beachmont neighborhood in Revere from Ethiopia in 1997 – since that time, he has built an incredibly fulfilling life for himself in America. Involved in the political landscape of Ethiopia, Aklog quickly became involved in Revere, volunteering for various boards and commissions and working with community-based organizations. Aklog has gone above and beyond for his Revere neighbors – as a member of the Planning Board, the Beachmont Improvement Committee, Secretary of the Massachusetts Ethiopian/American Support Association, and many more organizations, Aklog proves his dedication to bettering his community. He is currently serving as member of the Zoning Board of Appeal. Aklog’s family is his world. He and his wife Sirgut Gurmu, have two children – Hana Aklog (16), Abel Aklog (13). As a beloved and humble father, husband, and community leader, Aklog exemplifies what Black Excellence means in the City of Revere.