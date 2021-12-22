EBNHC Distributes At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits to Use Ahead of the Holidays

Ahead of the holiday, staff and volunteers at the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center’s Community Resource and Wellness Center gave out At-Home Covid-19 Test Kits to hundreds of community members this week in addition to giving out food, masks, diapers and other critically needed resources.

“We know that families will be celebrating the holiday season together over the coming weeks, and we wanted to give our community another tool to help combat the spread of COVID-19 and celebrate the holidays safely…testing, masking, and vaccination remain critical to slowing and stopping the spread of COVID” said Greg Wilmot, Interim President and CEO at East Boston Neighborhood Health Center. East Boston Neighborhood Health Center is also sharing supplies with other community organizations ahead of the holidays.