Lincoln School Receives MSBA Accelerated Repair Project Grant

Last week State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, Chair of the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA), and MSBA Executive Director/Deputy CEO John K. McCarthy announced the MSBA Board of Directors approved a $2.63 million grant for an Accelerated Repair Project at the Abraham Lincoln School in Revere.

The grant from the MSBA will help offset the $3.63 million total project cost for repairs at the school that includes fixing windows and doors at the Lincoln.

“The Accelerated Repair Program allows us to make critical repairs to more schools in less time,” said Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg. “By improving the learning environment for our children, the Program also makes schools more energy efficient and generates significant cost savings.”

The main goals of the Accelerated Repair Program at the Lincoln School is to improve learning environments for children and teachers, reduce energy use, and generate cost savings for the district. The program provides funding for the repair or replacement of roofs, windows, and boilers in schools that are otherwise structurally, functionally, and educationally sound.

“The MSBA continues to partner with Massachusetts communities in the ongoing work of upgrading their public schools,” Executive Director/Deputy CEO McCarthy said. “These improvements to school facilities can only enhance students’ ability to excel in the classroom.”

The MSBA partners with Massachusetts communities to support the design and construction of educationally-appropriate, flexible, sustainable, and cost-effective public school facilities. Since its 2004 inception, the Authority has made over 1,750 site visits to more than 250 school districts as part of its due diligence process and has made over $15.4 billion in reimbursements for school construction projects.