Councillor Powers Is on the Road to Recovery

Ward 5 Councillor John Powers is resting comfortably at his home after a brief illness.

Powers, whose attendance record at meetings has been near-perfect in his 22 years on the Council, missed the last two meetings, including the final session of 2021.

“I feel a lot better, just have to take it easy until after the holidays,” Powers said Tuesday.

At the Dec. 13 meeting, Powers was honored for his two decades of service with the placement of a plaque on the Legislative Bench in the Council Chambers. Colleagues praised the statesman for his impressive record of accomplishment as a councillor and for always looking out for the best interests of his constituents.

“I’m looking forward to 2022,” said Powers, who was defeated in his bid for re-election. “My interest has always been in the best interests of the City of Revere and if anyone has any concerns or questions, give me a call.”