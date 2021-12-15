Applications for Elderly and Disabled Taxation Relief Fund, Water and Sewer Relief Fund Available

Mayor Brian Arrigo announced this week that the applications for grants from the Elderly & Disabled Residents Taxation Fund and the newly established Water and Sewer Relief Funds for Disabled Residents will be available in the City Treasurer’s Office on the 2nd Floor of City Hall beginning December 20, 2021. Residents unable to apply in person may do so at www.revere.org/departments/treasurer.

The fund is sustained by voluntary contributions from taxpayers who respond to the pink donation card included in each quarterly tax bill. The purpose of the fund is to provide relief to elderly and/or disabled taxpayers and disabled water ratepayers who are having trouble paying their bills due to financial hardship.

“This program is funded by the generosity of Revere residents looking to extend a helping hand to those in need, said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “It’s aimed at helping senior citizens and financially vulnerable individuals. This fund will provide some welcome relief for those who meet the criteria.”

The “Elderly & Disabled Taxation Fund” has been in existence for several years and it is expected that grants of $200 each will be awarded this year.

In order to qualify for the grant, the taxpayer must be a resident of Revere and meet the following additional requirements: be 65 years of age or disabled as of July 1 of the Fiscal Year; be current with all real estate taxes, have income of no more than $20,000 per year if single or combined $40,000 per year for joint property owners; and have no rental income. As part of the application, taxpayers should submit a statement of the extenuating circumstances which have created a hardship.

The grants will be awarded to the neediest of applicants as determined by the Elderly and Disabled Taxation Committee, which is comprised of the Chairman of the Board of Assessors, Treasurer and three citizens as required by M.G.L. C. 60, §3D.

For more information regarding the “Elderly & Disabled Taxation Fund,” please contact the Treasurer’s Office at 781-286-8136. The applications must be returned to the Treasurer’s Office on or before January 21, 2022.

“While the benefits of this fund are modest, they will provide some measure of relief to those who find themselves in difficult circumstances,” added Mayor Arrigo. “We encourage residents to let elderly or disabled relatives and neighbors know about this program if they think they might meet the guidelines.”