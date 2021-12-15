Recognizing an Icon on the City Council: Arthur Guinasso Honored for 34 Years of Service

Ward 3 Councillor Arthur Guinasso, dean of the Revere City Council with 34 years of distinguished service, attended his final City Council meeting Monday night.

Colleagues praised Guinasso as one of the longest-serving members in the city’s history.

Ward 4 Councillor Patrick Keefe said, “I joined the Council, and I was surrounded by Councillor [Robert] Haas and Councillor Guinasso, some of the most senior members of our City Council and I was nervous, and I can tell you that both of them took me in very fatherly and they showed me the ropes.”

Keefe said that Guinasso’s 34 years of service “is a testament to who he is as a man. He has many times given up time for his family, time for his personal life.”

“You’re an icon, Councillor,” said Keefe. “Your picture is up on the wall [in the Council Chambers]. I know you’re not going anywhere. I hope to see some buildings or some statues with your name on them. Thank you for your service.”

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky, who has served on the Council with Guinasso for 22 years, said, “I’m really losing a friend. I have mixed emotions. It’s bittersweet. We’ve gone through a lot together. I just wish you good luck. I will miss our dinners after Council meetings, going down to Companion’s and other places.”

“You have been the cornerstone of this Council,” said Councillor-at-Large Gerry Visconti. “I want to say that you have served your ward with tremendous pride, dignity, and most important, integrity.”

Guinasso said he will miss his service on the Council.

“You don’t just stop something for 34 years and just walk away and not have any thoughts with it,” said Guinasso. “I never ran for office thinking I was going to last for 34 years. You take it day by day and hope you do the best you can.”

Guinasso stressed the importance of being responsive to constituents’ concerns.

“If somebody calls you, you got to respond,” said Guinasso. “You don’t have to respond that minute, but respond, give them an answer, an honest answer. It is important to be kind to one another. That’s the most important product that we have in today’s world. Be kind to one another. Enjoy the holidays, everyone. The people of Ward 3, I’ll forever hold in my heart. My former and present colleagues, I’ll forever think the world of you and hold you in my heart very closely. Thank you all for being so nice to me and especially my family. I owe a debt of gratitude to my family. They’ve just been so supportive of me.”