Speech and Debaters Make Return to In-Person Contests for Warrior Showdown

Special to the Journal

On Saturday, December 4, five members of the Revere High School Speech and Debate Team competed at the first in-person tournament held by the Massachusetts Speech and Debate League since the winter of 2020. Spirits were high as students from nearly 40 schools gathered for the Warrior Showdown at Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School, competing in events from Children’s Literature and Poetry Reading to Lincoln-Douglas Debate and Extemporaneous Speaking. Representing Revere were Yasmin Deblas and Raihan Ahmed debating regulation of cryptocurrency in Public Forum Debate, Endurance Nkeh and Kamilla Souza competing in the Group Discussion event, and Erta Ismahili serving as a senator in Student Congress. The team, coached by RHS teacher James Conway, is looking forward to participating in events to be held both in person and on line through March, and then competing in State Championships in early April.