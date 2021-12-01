Traffic Commission Rejects Request to Remove the Fire Lanes on Naples Rd.

The Revere Traffic Commission held its regular monthly meeting last Thursday, November 18.

DPW Supt. Paul Argenzio chaired the meeting that was attended by fellow members City Engineer Nicholas Rystrom, Fire Chief Chris Bright, and Police Chief Dave Callahan.

The commission tackled a full agenda with the usual number of routine items, but two items proved to be controversial. The first centered around the request by the MBTA to eliminate some bus stops (see item #6 below) and the other concerned a request by the businesses on Naples Rd. to remove the No Parking-Fire Lane designation for both sides of the roadway (see Item #8 below).

This latter discussion involved members of the City Council, with councilors George Rotondo and Anthony Mirabito supporting the businesses. However, City Council President Anthony Zambuto and Vice-President Gerry Visconti strongly urged the commission to keep the Fire Lane designation in place.

The commission’s full agenda, followed by its discussions and votes on each item, are below:

1. Amend Schedule IX of Title10 -Resident Parking Streets-Twenty-Four Hour Enforcement by adding:

a. Cross Street entire length

b. Montfern Ave. entire length

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna, who could not attend the meeting, sent a letter pointing out that patrons of the MBTA’s Beachmont Station park along these streets during the day, thereby preventing homeowners from parking in front of their residences. The commission voted 4-0 to erect the signage.

2. Amend Schedule IX of Title 10-Resident Parking Streets by adding four spaces in the Central Ave Municipal lot 24-7.

This measure was designed to provide parking for residents living nearby without having to pay the new parking fee. However, this matter was tabled when it was pointed out that parking is free in the evening and that the logistics of designating free parking spaces for a few residents would be difficult to enforce.

3. Amend Schedule IV of Title 10-Isolated Stop Signs, by adding Rice Ave. for northbound and southbound traffic at both Delano Ave and Whiten Ave.

Former Fire Chief Gene Doherty, a Rice Ave. resident, opposed the request, which had been filed by another resident on the street.

“Stop signs are not an adequate measure to reduce speeding,” Doherty said. “We should wait to see if the City Council approves a measure to install raised crosswalks.”

Resident Hugo Rizzotto, who originated the request, said, “Nobody observes the speed limit of 20 m.p.h. on Rice Ave. We need to come up with a solution to slow down the speeding.”

The commission voted unanimously to deny the request.

4. Amend Schedule IV of title 10-Isolated Stop Signs by adding Prospect Ave for westbound traffic at Homer St.

“I support this 110 percent,” said Rotondo, who noted that the stop sign is necessary for traffic safety.

Rystrom made a motion also to place a stop sign in both directions, which further was amended to make the intersection a three-way stop.

The measure was approved 4-0.

5. Amend Schedule VIII of title10- Parking Restrictions Generally by adding 843 Broadway one-hour parking

Julie DeMauro from the Office of Planning and Community Development told the commission that the owner of the small grill-restaurant at the corner of Folsom St. and Broadway had made this request so that his customers can access his business. Without a one-hour parking designation, the parking spots in front of the restaurant are taken all day by non-patrons.

The motion was approved by a vote of 4-0.

6. Amend Schedule XIV of Title10 by removing the following bus stops: 5768, 5770, 5771, 35772, 35773, 5774, 5776, 15778, 5779, 5780 and 5781.

DeMauro explained that the rerouting by the MBTA of its bus lines in the city will require that some stops be eliminated. She told the commissioners that there will be nearby alternative stops to take the place of the ones that are being eliminated. In addition, some of the other stops presently being serviced by two bus routes will be served by only one bus.

Robert Guptill from the MBTA told the commission about the reasons for the T’s requested changes.

Ward 2 Councillor Novoselsky spoke on the matter to oppose the request.

“People were not notified of these changes,” Novoselsky said. “This is cutting off elderly and handicapped patrons on Ocean Ave. and will make them go a long distance to the new stops. This will hurt our residents. I don’t think it’s right. Some of these people cannot walk even a short distance. I’m against this and the MBTA should rethink.”

Ralph DeCicco from the Commission on Disabilities echoed Novoselsky’s sentiments.

“This essentially takes away the right of people with disabilities to have access to a bus stop,” said DeCicco.

Rotondo also opposed the changes.

“If you take these stops away, you’re discriminating against the elderly and others,” said Rotondo. “They (the T) need to go back to the drawing board to figure this out. The changes to the 411 route will adversely affect the elderly and the poor, which the Census shows are the predominant population group in this area.”

Visconti also spoke against the proposal.

“Why are they removing these stops? We as a city have been emphasizing public transportation, but now we’re removing these stops,” he said.

The commission tabled the request in order to get more information from the T.

7. Amend ScheduleXIV of Title 10 by adding a new stop at Revere St. and Bay Rd.

DeMauro pointed out that this matter was meant to be in tandem with Item 6, so this request also was tabled.

8. Amend Schedule XII of Title 10 Fire Lanes by removing Naples Rd. Both sides.

This item, which was presented to the commission by business owners on Naples Rd., drew the most discussion of the evening, and pitted members of the City Council on opposing sides of the issue.

Kevin Fosse, whose business, Brothers Auto Body, and home are on Naples Rd,, said the fire lane has prevented residents, patrons, and employees from parking in the area.

He was supported by other business owners on the street.

“We’ve been affected by this because our customers now have nowhere to park,” said Andrea Garcia, representing one of the other businesses, while another business owner said the fire lanes prevent his employees from parking.

Jim Ciccone, another business owner, told the commission, “There has been no problem there for 35 years. We maintain and plow this road.”

They were joined in their request by Rotondo, who spoke in favor of removing the fire lane designation, and Councillor Steven Mirabito, who sent a letter to the commision in favor of removing the fire lane signs because it negatively affects the local businesses.

However, the commissioners then heard a diametrically-opposite point-of-view, first from Chief Bright, who said that the congestion by haphazard parking on the street creates a problem for fire apparatus. Bright referenced a recent fire in the area and also noted that there is a hotel at the end of Naples Rd.

“We’ve had a lot of problems in that area over the years,” said the chief. “We had a pretty serious fire years ago and we couldn’t access it at that time. It’s still a problem today. I’m opposed to taking down the fire lanes.”

Council President lor Zambuto spoke in favor of keeping the fire lanes on both sides of the street.

“This place is a mess and it is a public safety issue,” Zambuto said. “This is a disaster waiting to happen. The fire lane was put there to save lives. We should stripe it and make it a real fire lane and enforce it.”

Visconti also voiced his opposition to the motion.

“We did not do this intentionally to affect the businesses there,” said Visconti. “This was done because of the public safety for the city. I could barely get my F-150 down the road because people are parking wherever they like. Just because it’s been wrong for the past 35 years, it doesn’t mean we should continue with it. The area looks terrible and needs an uplift. I am in favor of keeping the fire lanes and marking two lanes.”

Both Visconti and Zambuto also noted that the Fire Lane signage put up by the city had been destroyed.

“Somebody took the poles down and we need to mark both sides with the fire lanes,” said Visconti.

“We are talking about rewarding the people who took down the signs,” added Zambuto.

The commission voted 4-0 to reject the request, thereby keeping the fire lanes on both sides of the roadway.

9. Amend Schedule XI of Title 10 by adding 13 Henry St., 66 Tedford St., 74 Victoria St., and 104 Harris St. for handicapped parking spots.

Ralph DeCicco, chairman of the Revere Commission on Disabilities, which presented the four requests, spoke on the applications.

The commission approved three of the four applications, rejecting the one for 74 Victoria St. because there is no parking allowed on that side of the street.

10. Amend Chapter 10.32.180- Angle parking by removing Chapter 10.32.180- Angle parking.

It was pointed out that this essentially is a moot point because angle parking is not allowed in most areas of the city.

However, there are a few areas where angle parking is permitted and Novoselsky said that in the area of No. Shore Rd. at the former Stearns Hardware, there still is some angle parking, which creates a hazard in that area.

One of the residents told the commission that his vehicles often have been damaged by persons backing out of their angled-parking spots and striking his cars that are parked across the street.

The commission voted unanimously to remove all angle parking in the city.

The following items were new requests to the commission:

1. Councilor Giannino requests to amend Schedule IV of Title10-Isolated Stop Signs by adding a three way stop at Ellerton St and Argyle St.

2. Councilor Keefe Requests to amend Schedule IV of Title10-Isolated Stop Signs by adding: Burbank St at Mountain Ave for southbound traffic on Burbank St.

3. Amend Schedule XI of Title 10 by adding 34 Page St. and 12 Hichborn St. for handciapped signs.

4. Amend Schedule IV of Title10-Isolated Stop Signs by adding Mill St. at Vinal St. for four-way stop signs

5. Amend Schedule IX of title 10 resident parking streets by adding Haddon St. 24/7.

These matters were moved to a public hearing that will be taken up at the next regular meeting of the commission in December.