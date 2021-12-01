NSMHA CEO Moore Announces Retirement

North Suffolk Mental Health Association Chief Executive Officer Jackie K. Moore, Ph.D., has announced her intent to retire after more than 16 years at the helm of the Chelsea-based behavioral health nonprofit.

The NSMHA Board of Directors has engaged national executive search firm Isaacson, Miller to assist in finding a successor, and Moore intends to stay on through the spring to ensure a smooth transition.

Moore was named CEO in 2005. Under Moore’s leadership, NSMHA has grown into one of the largest behavioral health care providers in Greater Boston, currently employing. More than 950 people who serve over 10,000 children, adults and families annually. She has been instrumental in incorporating peers and people with lived experience into the workforce. Over the last decade-plus, NSMHA has expanded in all areas, adding more congregate care facilities, including a home specifically for person with Acquired Brain Injury; a second recovery support center located in East Boston; and most recently, a residential treatment program in Chelsea for persons with co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders, one of only 37 such facilities in the state. The agency has also received four federal grants from the Substance Abuse and Mental. Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) since April of 2020.

“After a lot of thought and consideration, I feel that the timing is right to make this transition for me, and more importantly, for North Suffolk,” Moore said. “We’ve always had to fight for resources and finally, the resources and the public recognition of the importance of this work are coming to behavioral health care.

“We’ve weathered COVID-19 – we’re not completely through it, but we can manage it. For all the challenges of the pandemic, it brought out the creativity and innovation of our staff and their commitment to the people we serve. Their work has our organization in a very good place to move forward. It has been a privilege to work with our very talented and caring staff, our Board of Directors, the individuals who trust us to help them and these wonderful communities.”

Founded in 1959, North Suffolk Mental Health Association, Inc. (NSMHA) strives to help people achieve independence and fullness of life by providing a wide array of community-based, person-centered treatment, recovery and rehabilitation opportunities/ by intervening as early as possible; by promoting prevention, education and hope.