Markey Endorses Lydia Edwards for State Senate

Special to the Times

U.S. Senator Edward J. Markey endorsed Lydia Edwards with a canvass kickoff in East Boston. The campaign was joined by members of 32BJ SEIU, 1199 SEIU, Teamsters Local 122, Teamsters Local 25 and President-elect Sean O’Brien, Mayor Michelle Wu, State Representative Adrian Madaro, State Representative Nika Elugardo, Boston City Councilor-elect Erin Murphy, Winthrop School Committee-elect Suzanne Leonard, and representatives from the Environmental League of Massachusetts and Green Roots. View video of this event on Facebook.

Senator Markey joins the long list of elected officials who support her campaign for State Senate representing the First Suffolk and Middlesex District. “I’m proud to endorse Lydia Edwards for Massachusetts State Senate, a leader who has a record of taking on the special interests and fighting back for our communities,” said Senator Markey. “She is a thinker, a fighter, a visionary, and a doer. She never gives up and always remembers where she comes from. The fight for justice guides her heart, and the love for the people of Massachusetts fuels her spirit. I know she will not stop until we achieve environmental and climate justice, which means economic, educational, racial, and health justice for every family in Massachusetts.”

“This district has so much natural beauty and its unique needs call for a Senator who will be thoughtful about protecting these assets. I know I am that candidate, and that is why I am particularly honored to receive this endorsement from Senator Markey,” said Lydia Edwards. “Senator Markey has been a steward for the environment and a champion of the green economy. His vision is vital and I hope to tackle these same challenges with these same values on Beacon Hill.”