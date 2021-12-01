Hanukkah Menorah Lighting Ceremony Thursday at City Hall

The City of Revere will hold its annual Hanukkah Menorah Lighting Ceremony Thursday, Dec. 2 at 4:30 p.m. on the front lawn at Revere City Hall.

Mayor Brian Arrigo and Ward 2 City Councillor Ira Novoselsky invite all residents to view the ceremony and celebrate the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah.

Novoselsky, past National Commander of the Jewish War Veterans, has organized the ceremony for the past 15 years. Novoselsky will serve as the leader of the speaking program.

Mayor Arrigo will deliver the welcoming remarks. State Representatives Jessica Giannino and Jeffrey Turco and City Council President Anthony Zambuto have been invited to participate in the speaking program. City leaders have also extended invitations to the members of the Revere Human Rights Commission.

Rabbi Sruli Baron of the Tobin Bridge Chabad and Rabbi Lior Nevo, chaplain at the Jack Satter House, will lead the prayers during the ceremony.

The eight-day celebration of Hanukkah began Sunday, Nov. 28 and continues through Monday, Dec. 6.