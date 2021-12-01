Randall Mondestin is December’s Public Servant of the Month

Special to the Journal

Mayor Brian Arrigo announced Randall (Randy) Mondestin as December 2021’s Public Servant of the Month. Randy started at Revere City Hall in June 2017 as part of the three-person team launching Revere 311. He brought years of experience to Revere in customer service and technology expertise, including an outsized personality, an ability to connect to people across departments, and a hearty laugh that can be heard throughout the hallways of City Hall. On top of his regular job of responding to constituent calls, combing through 311 data to find service requests to close, and maintaining close working relationships with staff across departments to the benefit of residents, in the last couple of months Randy went above and beyond. He wrestled control over the launch of new Public Works Asset Management and Work Order software, a big upgrade over the existing platform. Meanwhile, he managed the design of the new in-process 311 office build. He continues to handle drone photography as needed for key city functions. As the Deputy Director of 311, he is always making sure that residents are always taken care of. His hard work, attitude, and commitment to the job makes him a clear choice for Public Servant of the Month.