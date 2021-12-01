Early Voting for State Senator Special Election Begins Saturday

With the Special State Primary for the First Suffolk and Middlesex District Senate set for Tuesday, Dec. 14, Revere Election Commissioner Diane Colella expects hundreds of residents to take advantage of the Early Voting process that begins Saturday, Dec. 4 at 9 a.m. at the Saint Anthony’s Church Bingo Hall (rear entrance), 250 Revere St.

Revere voters can cast their ballots in the Special Election Primary Saturday and Sunday (Dec. 4-5) and Monday through Friday (Dec. 6-10), from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Revere School Committee member Anthony D’Ambrosio and Boston City Councilor Lydia Edwards are running in the Democratic Primary for the Senate seat that was held by Joseph Boncore of Winthrop.

Colella said that Early Voting is available to all 29,843 registered voters in the City of Revere. There will be a team of Election Department workers at Saint Anthony’s Church to assist voters. The Revere Police will also be present at the voting location.