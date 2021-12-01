News Briefs

Novoselsky Asks Federal Delegation to Investigate U.S. Census Process in City

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky said he is finalizing a letter requesting that U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward J. Markey and Congresswoman Katherine Clark launch an investigation into the U.S. Census population-counting effort in Revere.

Novoselsky noted that there were several inaccuracies in the Census.

“There were many people listed as living at a place of business, a square, a traffic island on Franklin Avenue, and at a church,” said Novoselsky. “I’m asking our federal legislative delegation to look into the matter.”

Novoselsky said that to-date Ward 6 Councillor Richard Serino is the only other public official to indicate his intention to co-sign the letter.

Chianca Named to Spring 2021 Dean’s List

Gianna Chianca, of Revere, a member of the Class of 2024, has been named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Stonehill College.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.

Stonehill is a Catholic college located near Boston on a beautiful 384-acre campus in Easton, Massachusetts.

MCU Welcomes Arias-Perez and Oliveira to Staff

Metro Credit Union (MCU), Massachusetts’ largest state-chartered credit union, has announced Bianny Arias-Perez and Clarissa Oliveira have joined the organization as Partners in the Training and Development Department.

In the Training and Development Partner role, Arias-Perez and Oliveira will be responsible for delivering, monitoring, updating, and evaluating the New Employee Training program, conducting classroom and on-the-job training with a focus on products and systems. When not actively training on-site or in the classroom, they will assist with training and coaching employees who assist members.

Prior to joining Metro Credit Union, Arias-Perez was most recently a Retail Training Officer at East Boston Savings Bank. She brings six years of experience within the banking industry and a talent for creating and developing personalized learning approaches for each participant. Arias-Perez received her Associates degree in Business Management from Quincy College and is a Langevin Certified Master Trainer.

Oliveira joins Metro Credit Union with over a decade of experience within the financial services industry, most recently as a BSA Analyst at Naveo Credit Union and with knowledge of many financial programs including the COCC Core and Verafin. Oliveira received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Massachusetts Boston and obtained her Bank Secrecy Act Certified Specialist qualification.

“We’re excited to have Bianny and Clarissa join Metro” said Robert Cashman, Metro Credit Union’s President and CEO. “As Metro continues to grow, so do career opportunities. By expanding our Training and Development department, Metro will invest and ensure our new hires feel empowered in their roles and serve our members effectively.”

For more information about Metro Credit Union, please visit MetroCU.org or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Edwards Receives Endorsements

Boston City Councilor Lydia Edwards was endorsed by:

• Stacey Rizzo, Revere School Committee Member;

• Tracey Honan, Winthrop Town Councilor;

• Barbara Flockhart, Winthrop Town Councilor;

• Suzanne Leonard, Winthrop School Member-elect;

• Ron Vecchia, Former Winthrop Town Council President; and

• Peggy Riley, Winthrop Community Activist