A Victory to Treasure: Revere Bests Winthrop, 16-13, in Thriller at Della Russo

The Revere High School football team showed all season that it deserved a spot in the MIAA playoffs.

But it was the team’s eighth and final victory that will be long remembered as the exclamation point to one of the greatest seasons in the program’s history.

SWEET VICTORY: Augusto Goncalves holds the turkey leg and trophy that signified his selection as Defensive MVP in Revere’s 16-13 Thanksgiving Day win over rival Winthrop. 858: TURKEY LOVERS: Offensive MVPs Anwar Marbough (10) and Addison Merida rejoice with the trophy and turkey leg.

Revere held off Winthrop in the final minutes as Addison Merida’s interception sealed the Patriots’ 16-13 triumph over the Vikings in the annual Thanksgiving game at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

“It was a big win,” said head coach Lou Cicatelli, whose program has now defeated Winthrop five consecutive times in the series. “Winthrop was really good, and we knew it was going to be tough. It was just a great, great football game.”

Revere struggled to put something together in the first half and trailed 6-0 at the break.

Senior captain Augusto Goncalves responded by blocking a Winthrop punt in the third quarter.

“The first thing I told our team at halftime was that we have to find a way to score,” said Cicatelli. “We dialed up a nice punt block with Augusto making a play, and we got the ball deep in their territory and we were back in business – that definitely changed the course of the football game.”

Davi Barreto quickly turned Goncalves’ big play into a touchdown on successive carries, one for 16 and the other for four yards. Barreto also set up Revere’s other touchdown (Anwar Mabouh quarterback sneak) with a 19-yard run to the 1-yard line.

Revere led, 16-13, (with two points coming on a team safety when Winthrop elected to not punt from the end zone) in the fourth quarter and needed a stop on Winthrop’s last possession.

Merida read the pass route and was in the right place at the right time to intercept the pass and deny Winthrop’s quest for the go-ahead touchdown or game-tying field goal.

Goncalves makes

‘play of the day”

Four-year varsity player Augusto Goncalves was an All-Star honoree at defensive end and tight end for Revere, but it was his work on special teams and his block of a punt that turned the game the Patriots’ way.

Goncalves had a full, unimpeded sprint to devour the football and set up Revere at the 20-yard line. Winthrop had three blockers (up-men) stationed in front of the punter, but Goncalves made the play.

“Just like that, that’s a huge special team play,” said Revere TV analyst Donnie Boudreu on the game broadcast.

“That’s the break they wanted,” added play-by-play announcer and Ward 4 Councillor Patrick Keefe.

Cicatelli said Goncalves has been a huge presence on offense, defense, and special teams for multiple seasons.

“Augusto blocked the punt, had a couple of sacks, and set the edge on the defensive end,” lauded Coach Cicatelli.

Winthrop Coach Jon Cadigan agreed that Augusto Goncalves made the momentum-turning play with his punt-block.

“There’s no doubt that was a big play in the game,” said Cadigan.

Doucette leads the

Revere defense

Max Doucette was the team’s junior captain this season and he surely wanted to send the senior captains and their classmates off with a victory over Winthrop.

Doucette did his part and then some as Revere’s leading tackler in the game. “Max was all over the field,” said Cicatelli.

Based on his All-Star season and his exceptional leadership, Doucette will likely hold the honor of team captain through the off-season and into the 2022 campaign. Doucette, a 6-foot-1-inch linebacker and offensive lineman, will attract the attention from college football programs.

Cotta emerges with key INT

“An unbelievable game” is how Coach Cicatelli described senior Filipe Cotta’s contribution to the victory.

Cotta pounced on the football after Goncalves’ punt-block and had one of two Revere interceptions.

“Filipe is a very quiet kid, but a senior linebacker who had a monster game,” said Cicatelli. “He stopped the Winthrop screen passes also had a pick.”

Cicatelli also praised Ricardo Goncalves, Jason Shosho, Elmahdi El Kaouakibi, and Domenic Boudreau for their excellent play on defense.

Freshman defensive lineman Joel Vasquez had a memorable first Thanksgiving game, making a great one-on-one tackle to contain a Winthrop screen pass at the line of scrimmage.

“It was an all-out team effort,” said Cicatelli.

Winthrop had scored 34 points in its playoff loss to Rockland, who will be playing Abington in the Division 6 Super Bowl. Revere Assistant Coach Scott Wlasuk put together a brilliant game plan that the team executed very well, including a key stop off a jet sweep on Winthrop’s fourth-and-one attempt at midfield.

“A lot of great things happened on defense,” said Cicatelli. “I can’t say enough about those guys. And Coach Wlasuk has had a great year defensively.”

Mo makes his mark

Mudathir “Mo” Hussein had a tough time handling the first snap on a punt, but the senior was instrumental with his superb punting the rest of the day.

Hussein was one of the unsung heroes in the game and consistently backed up Winthrop in its own territory.

Another key to the victory and the 8-2 season was the leadership of the offense by senior quarterback Anwar Marbouh. Playing in his first season at QB, Marbouh improved steadily as the season progressed and the team had great confidence in his presence as the signal caller.

Reflecting on

the 2021 season

Coach Lou Cicatelli knew that his team had to prove its mettle against a strong Winthrop team on Thanksgiving.

“I told the kids that 8-2 – you played a Winthrop team that went deep in the playoffs – and it showed the caliber of team we were,” said Cicatelli. “It’s a nice way to put a stamp on it: we were 8-2 and definitely deserved a shot at the playoffs. There was a mistake made there, no doubt.”

“I couldn’t have done this without my coaches,” said Cicatelli. “It’s been a great year and next year we’re going to be very good again. We have a lot of players returning.”

The team will celebrate its successful season at an awards banquet.

Revere will open its 2022 season with a home against Catholic Memorial, who is currently ranked No. 1 the state.