November’s Public Servant of the Month: Revere Public Schools Resource Officer Joe Singer

Special to the Journal

In July, Mayor Arrigo launched the Public Service Honor of the Month Campaign to highlight Revere’s outstanding public service workers for their dedication to making the city a better place. For the month of November, Mayor Arrigo has highlighted school Resource Officer Joe Singer.

Q: Can you tell us what you do in the City of Revere? What’s a normal day like for you?

A: When I arrive to my office, I login to my station to ensure all cameras are active and functioning, check-in with the main entrance and east wing security at Revere High School and walk the first floor to greet staff and students as they arrive. Throughout the school day, I complete building security checks, correspond with building administrators across all 11 schools, and collaborate with the other School Resource Officers for day-to-day activity. To conclude the day, I join Dr. Perella and other APs to ensure a safe dismissal for staff and students. Overall, my main priority is to ensure the safety and well-being for everyone.

Officer Joe Singer pictured with his family’s rescue dog, Fred.

Q: How long have you lived in Revere and what does this city mean to you?

A: I was born and raised in Beachmont and will always consider Revere my home. I’ve worked for Revere since 2006, and have worked, patrol division, gang unit, and currently SRO. My favorite part about working in Revere is being able to give back to my community, and provide our students with opportunities to succeed in their environment, especially our at-risk youth. To me, Revere is a tight-knit community that supports one another during challenging times. I’ve seen amazing things happen when our community comes together as a whole. For example, the Coats for Kids drive we do every year, and the cities Opioid Outreach Team who goes above and beyond daily.

Q: If you could give Revere Public School students one piece of advice, what would it be?

A: My one piece of advice would be to find your niche, whether it be sports, playing music, an instrument, debate club, drawing, etc. Speaking from trial and error, and error, and error… the one thing that gets kids in trouble real quick is idle hands. So my recommendation would be to stay busy, be involved, and stay occupied!

Q: What’s the highlight of your career thus far and what excites you about your current work?

A: The highlight of my career is being assigned to the public schools as the school resource officer. I’ve been able to see my students grow, as well as my own two children and their closest friends. I feel closer to my community knowing I can ensure the safety of our students, at the same time, easing the minds of their families as they drop their loved ones off at school each morning.

In the beginning of 2020, the Revere Police Department was awarded the Revere Cares Grant. With the support of Mayor Arrigo, Chief Callahan, Joe Lake, and our amazing grant writer, Kathy Callahan, this grant has provided each student with equipment and accessories, such as boxing gloves, hand-wraps, and other safety equipment. Due to this grant and other donations, I have been able to start an after-school boxing program that provides our high school students the opportunity for an outlet (of course after all their homework is done, that is) in addition to promoting a healthy-lifestyle, a safe and inclusive environment, and the development of positive-relationship with peers. This program develops a deeper connection between our schools and community officers. We currently have over 50 students enrolled, in addition to various community partners and officers who donate their time to support our athletes. It’s a lot of work, so I’m grateful to have people such as Sgt Dennis Hickey, Sgt Joseph Internicola, Officer Emilio Fusco, Officer Guido Patrizzi, Officer Bryan Brenes, Officer Kenen Resic, and the current WBC USNBC Silver Welterweight Champion out of Everett, Greg the Villain Vendetti. We’re quickly outgrowing our space, and hope to expand in the near future with the support of our community. We’ve developed a safe space for students to exercise and develop fundamental skills necessary for the sport.

Q: What does public service mean to you?

A: To me, public service is about integrity. It does not require a uniform; it’s how you treat people without without the badge on. I believe that we need to take care of one another, support our neighbors, and set a good example for our children, who eventually will become the future leaders of this great city.