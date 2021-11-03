Cogliandro, Fiore and Novoselsky win Ward races

Rizzo tops At-Large race followed by Morabito, Silvestri, Visconti and Rotondo

Election night in Revere brought a few changes and some new faces to both the City Council and the School Committee.

Ward 3 Councilor-elect Anthony Cogliandro.

Ward 5 Councilor-elect Al Fiore.

Ward 2 Councilor Ira Novoselsky.

Anthony Cogliandro wins Ward 3 seat

Anthony Cogliandro defeated Albert J. Terminiello in the Ward 3 councillor election Tuesday.

Cogliandro received votes while Terminiello received votes.

Cogliandro celebrated his impressive victory with his supporters at his family’s well-known martial arts studio, Revere Karate Academy.

“I’m just so proud of what my team accomplished,” said Cogliandro. “We set out to do a very vigorous schedule of campaigning, and my people and I worked tirelessly, and I’m so thankful to them. I wouldn’t have been able to do this without them.”

The two candidates were seeking the seat currently held by Ward 3 Councillor Arthur Guinasso, who decided to not seek re-election.

Cogliandro, who began his campaign for the seat in April, said he is looking forward to taking office as the new Ward 3 councillor in January.

Following the final results of the election, Cogliandro proposed to his girlfriend, Andrea, and she said yes.

Al Fiore wins Ward 5 election

Al Fiore defeated long-time Ward 5 Councillor John Powers to win the Ward 5 councillor elec-tion Tuesday.

A former councillor-at-large, Fiore received 908 votes while Powers 674 votes.

Ira Novoselsky wins Ward 2 election

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky defeated Manuel Carrero Jr. to win re-election to the Re-vere City Council Tuesday.

Novoselsky received 300 votes while Carrero received 267 votes.

At-Large results

Former Mayor and Councillor-at-Large Dan Rizzo topped the ticket in the councillor-at-large election Tuesday while Councillors-at-Large Steve Morabito, Gerry Visconti, and George Rotondo were re-elected to the City Council. Revere’s Director of Veterans Services Marc Silvestri was also elected to the Revere City Council, taking a strong third place overall.

Current Council President Anthony Zambuto was defeated in his bid for re-election as a councillor-at-large, finishing sixth in the field of six candidates.

Always a prolific vote getter in citywide elections, Rizzo received 3,184 votes to finish in first place. Morabito took second place with 2,666 votes. Sil-vestri received 2,631 votes. Visconti received 2,342 votes while Rotondo received 2,249 votes. Zambuto received 2,186 votes.

“I’m grateful for the tremendous response by the voters, and I’m happy to be able to once again serve our city and serve the various neighborhoods that make up our city and the residents who live there,” Rizzo told Revere TV during its Election Results show.

School Committee Race

Revere School Committee members Carol Tye, Michael Ferrante, Susan Gravellese, and Stacey Bronsdon-Rizzo were re-elected to their positions Tuesday, while John Kingston and Aisha Milbury-Ellis were elected to the Committee.

Tye, a former teacher and superintendent of Revere schools, topped the ticket with 2,482 votes. Kingston had a very impressive second-place finish with 2,274 votes.

Ferrante received 2,059 votes, followed by Gravellese with 2,051 votes, Milbury Ellis with 2,066 votes, and Bronsdon-Rizzo with 1,889 votes.

Jacqueline Chavez was seventh with 1,768, followed by current, long-time School Committee member Frederick Sannella with 1,741 votes, and Vanessa Biasella with 1,554 votes.